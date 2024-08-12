92-year-old found bound and torched in Limpopo home

Police are asking for assistance from the community in identifying the suspects alleged to have set the elderly woman alight.

Police are searching for an unknown number of suspects in connection with the murder of a 92-year-old woman.

Officers discovered the body of the elderly victim in the bathroom of an eight-roomed house in Ga-Tshokwe near Uitzicht.

The attack on the woman is believed to have occurred on 8 August, but police investigations are still ongoing.

Murder and arson being investigated

Limpopo police commissioner Lieutenant-General Thembi Hadebe described the murder as a “senseless incident” and asked community members to assist police with any information.

Police reports state the unknown suspects entered the house, bound the woman with a cloth and left her in the bathroom after setting her alight.

“Following the brutal attack, the unknown suspects set the house on fire and fled the scene. Post-mortem will be conducted to determine the cause of death,” said Limpopo police spokesperson Malesela Ledwaba.

Three suspects arrested in stabbing incident

In a separate incident, three men are expected in court on 12 August after their arrest in connection with a stabbing incident.

A 31-year-old was declared dead around 7pm outside a tavern in Mohlakamosoma near Modjadji Nature Reserve on 9 August.

The victim’s brother identified him as Given Thako, and after police tracked the suspects, they were arrested at separate locations around the area the following day.

“The circumstances surrounding the incident that led to the attack and subsequent killing is currently unclear but further police investigations will determine,” confirmed Ledwaba.

Aged between 32 and 38, the three suspects are expected in the Bolobedu Magistrate’s Court on a charge of murder.

The last set of crime statistics were released in February, detailing the figures for the period between October and December 2023.

Those numbers state 288 cases of murder were reported in Limpopo during those three months, up by 9.4% from the same period of the previous year.