Crime

Home » News » South Africa » Crime

Avatar photo

Compiled by Jarryd Westerdale

Digital Journalist

3 minute read

12 Aug 2024

08:59 am

92-year-old found bound and torched in Limpopo home

Police are asking for assistance from the community in identifying the suspects alleged to have set the elderly woman alight.

Elderly woman set on fire in Limpopo

Police investigations are still ongoing. Picture: File

Police are searching for an unknown number of suspects in connection with the murder of a 92-year-old woman.

Officers discovered the body of the elderly victim in the bathroom of an eight-roomed house in Ga-Tshokwe near Uitzicht.

The attack on the woman is believed to have occurred on 8 August, but police investigations are still ongoing.

Murder and arson being investigated

Limpopo police commissioner Lieutenant-General Thembi Hadebe described the murder as a “senseless incident” and asked community members to assist police with any information.

ALSO READ: Limpopo man forfeits bail after killing GBV activist wife

Police reports state the unknown suspects entered the house, bound the woman with a cloth and left her in the bathroom after setting her alight.

“Following the brutal attack, the unknown suspects set the house on fire and fled the scene. Post-mortem will be conducted to determine the cause of death,” said Limpopo police spokesperson Malesela Ledwaba.

Three suspects arrested in stabbing incident

In a separate incident, three men are expected in court on 12 August after their arrest in connection with a stabbing incident.

A 31-year-old was declared dead around 7pm outside a tavern in Mohlakamosoma near Modjadji Nature Reserve on 9 August.

The victim’s brother identified him as Given Thako, and after police tracked the suspects, they were arrested at separate locations around the area the following day.

“The circumstances surrounding the incident that led to the attack and subsequent killing is currently unclear but further police investigations will determine,” confirmed Ledwaba.

ALSO READ: Limpopo man arrested for murdering sister’s boyfriend over a cellphone

Aged between 32 and 38, the three suspects are expected in the Bolobedu Magistrate’s Court on a charge of murder.

The last set of crime statistics were released in February, detailing the figures for the period between October and December 2023.

Those numbers state 288 cases of murder were reported in Limpopo during those three months, up by 9.4% from the same period of the previous year.

Read more on these topics

Arson Gender-based Violence (GBV) Limpopo Murder

For more news your way

Download The Citizen App for IOS and Android

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Celebs And Viral Founder of Crown Gospel Music Awards Zanele Mbokazi-Nkambule dies
Rugby Boks turn attention to Wallabies clash in Perth: Rassie hints at team changes
Business Salga says majority of municipalities can’t afford to pay workers
Opinion A VIEW OF THE WEEK: Police and private security are now the cowboys in SA’s crime Wild West
News ANC granted leave to appeal MK party trademark case at Supreme Court

For more news your way

Download The Citizen App for IOS and Android

Click here to get The Citizen news and updates on Whatsapp.

Find out more

RELATED ARTICLES