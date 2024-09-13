Limpopo traffic cops appear in court for alleged corruption and bribery

The Limpopo traffic officers were arrested in a sting operation in Limpopo on Friday.

The traffic officers were arrested in a sting operation in Limpopo on Friday. Picture: The Citizen.

Ten Limpopo traffic officials arrested in a sting operation for allegedly accepting bribes instead of issuing fines for traffic violations and other transgressions on the N1 between Polokwane and Musina were back in court on Thursday.

Johannes Makgoka (38), Sylvia Choke (35), Lufuno Mashimbye (56), Stanley Machaka (53), Andries Aphiri (44), Bethuel Ramaphosa (38), Khumuleni Rabakali (54), Thabo Ngaka (33), and Gerald Setati (33), appeared briefly appeared in various courts around Limpopo, including Polokwane, Morebeng, and Makhado Magistrates’ Courts, on charges of corruption.

The tenth suspect was not named

The traffic officials are currently out on bail, with amounts ranging from R 1 000 to R 3 000.

Sting operation

It is alleged that in 2022, a project code-named “Coco” was launched by the Corruption and Organised Crime Investigation Unit to investigate traffic officials who were stopping motorists along the N1 road between Makhado and Polokwane to inspect vehicle faults.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Mashudu Malabi-Dzhangi said the traffic officers were arrested in a sting operation in Limpopo on Friday

She said the arrests were carried out by the national traffic anti-corruption unit (NTACU).

“Instead of issuing traffic fines, the officials allegedly demanded bribes from motorists. A sting operation was conducted, during which the accused were caught receiving money from undercover agents.

“On 6 September 2024, the Limpopo Anti-Corruption and Organised Crime Investigation Unit carried out a takedown operation in Polokwane, leading to the arrest of the accused in different areas,” Malabi-Dzhangi said

Remanded in custody

Limpopo MEC for transport and community safety Violet Mathye said the department would institute its own internal disciplinary action against the traffic officials.

The traffic officers cases have been remanded to 25 and 26 September and 20 November at the Polokwane, Makhado and Morebeng Magistrates’ Court for further investigations.

Malabi-Dzhangi said all accused remain out on bail pending further court appearances.

