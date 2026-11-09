CIT heist ends in bloodshed as five suspects die in police shootout

No police officers or security guards were injured in the incident.

Five suspected cash-in-transit (CIT) robbers have been killed in a fierce shootout with police in the Eastern Cape.

The gun battle occurred on Monday after an armed gang allegedly targeted a security vehicle, sparking a manhunt for accomplices who escaped with cash.

Heist

Captain Ndiphiwe Mhlakuvana, spokesperson for the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation, also known as the Hawks, said the incident reportedly occurred near Nates Scrap Metal, in Gqeberha.

“The incident involved an IziCash Solutions security vehicle, which was allegedly targeted by armed suspects.

Shootout

Mhlakuvana said police responded after the incident and reportedly identified vehicles suspected of being involved in the robbery.

“A subsequent pursuit ensued, during which the suspects allegedly opened fire on the police, resulting in an exchange of gunfire.

“The confrontation culminated in five suspects sustaining fatal gunshot wounds. Other suspects reportedly managed to flee the scene with an undisclosed amount of cash,” Mhlakuvana said.

Investigations

No police officials or security guards were injured during the incident. Two firearms from the security guards were stolen.

Mhlakuvana said the Hawks would provide further information as the investigation progresses and verified details become available.

Russia-Ukraine war

Meanwhile, nine foreign nationals aged between 20 and 26 were arrested in Gauteng after authorities allegedly uncovered a plan to travel from South Africa to participate in the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

The suspects were apprehended at OR Tambo International Airport and a hotel in Bruma during a multinational operation involving the International Criminal Police Organization, the Hawks, the South African Police Service’s Crime Intelligence and international law enforcement agencies.

Arrest

According to Hawks spokesperson Colonel Katlego Mogale, investigators acted on intelligence indicating the group was preparing to board flights out of the country when they were arrested.

The suspects are expected to appear in the Kempton Park Magistrate’s Court and face charges related to contravening South Africa’s Regulation of Foreign Military Assistance Act 15 of 1998.

The arrests come amid ongoing concerns about South Africans and foreign nationals becoming involved in the Russia-Ukraine war.