Community patroller’s dead body found in a bush near R510

Brave volunteer community patroller's body found lifeless in North West. He was shot dead in the neck while confronting two suspects on duty.

Community patroller Melusi Dladla’s body was found in a bushy area in Zinniaville close to R510 road in Tlhabane, North West, recently.

His body was found by a person passing by at around 4 am

On arrival the Emergency Medical and Rescue Services (EMRS) personnel declared Dladla dead on the scene.

‘Murder of the brave community member’

“It is alleged that he was confronting two suspects when he was shot in the neck.

“Anyone with information that can assist the police in this murder investigation is requested to contact the investigating officer, Sergeant Whalter Seome at the Tlhabane detectives on 082 773 0696. Anonymous tip-offs can also be communicated via Crime Stop on 08600 10111, or via the My SAPS App,” Police Colonel Adéle Myburgh.

Further investigations are underway.

North West Police Commissioner Lieutenant General Sello Kwena said he was deeply saddened by the murder of the “brave” Dladla, who had volunteered his time to protect the community.

Additionally, he requested community members who would like to help safeguard their communities to contact their local Community Police Forums that have Community in Blue Patrollers.

Elderly body found alight in Limpopo

Meanwhile, officers recently discovered the body of the elderly victim in the bathroom of an eight-roomed house in Ga-Tshokwe near Uitzicht

According to police reports, the unknown suspects entered the house, bound the woman with a cloth and left her in the bathroom after setting her alight.

“Following the brutal attack, the unknown suspects set the house on fire and fled the scene. Post-mortem will be conducted to determine the cause of death,” said Limpopo police spokesperson Malesela Ledwaba.

Limpopo police commissioner Lieutenant-General Thembi Hadebe described the murder as a “senseless incident”.

Hadebe also asked community members to assist police with any information as police investigations are still underway.