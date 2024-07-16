Community urged to help find missing Welkom woman
ANC in Free State calls for assistance to locate 30-year-old Disebo Mosupa, who has been missing since Friday.
ANC in Free State calls for assistance to locate Disebo Mosupa, missing since Friday. Picture: Supplied.
The African National Congress (ANC) in the Free State has urged community members to help in finding a young woman who was last seen on Friday, 12 July.
30-year-old Disebo Portia Mosupa, who is the acting youth development officer at the Matjhabeng Local Municipality, was last seen in Welkom.
According to the Free State Police, she was reported missing after her father visited her home on Sunday. She was not there, but all the doors were locked.
House ransacked and she was nowhere to be found
“The following day, the father went back to the house and found the doors open and the house ransacked. She was nowhere to be found,” said Captain Stephen Thakeng.
The police have urged anyone with information about Mosupa’s disappearance and her whereabouts to contact Detective Sergeant Zuzeka Kobuwe of Welkom Detective Services on 078 683 9201 or Crime Stop number 08600 10111. Alternatively, an anonymous tip can be sent on the MySAPS app.
Mosupa’s family is distraught
The ANC in Lejweleputswa also asked for urgent assistance from the community and its members to find her.
ALSO READ: Actor reported missing after leaving home for a check-up in Bloemfontein
According to ANC regional spokesperson Mpho Pitso, Mosupa’s family is deeply concerned and is appealing to anyone with information on her whereabouts to come forward.
“We are calling on the community and our members to assist in tracing Disebo Mosupa. Her family is distraught, and we need everyone’s help to ensure her safe return,” said Pitso.
The ANC further called on the public to share a social media post about Mosupa to maximise the reach and speed of information dissemination and called on the community to keep her in their prayers during this time.
“We therefore request your help in sharing this alert to ensure that we assist the police,” added Pitso.
The organisation urged anyone with information to contact the police immediately.
“The family and the ANC appreciate any assistance provided, no matter how small it may seem,” said Pitso.
ALSO READ: Missing Mpumalanga six-year-old’s body found in grave, suspect attacked
For more news your way
Download our app and read this and other great stories on the move. Available for Android and iOS.