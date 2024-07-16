Community urged to help find missing Welkom woman

ANC in Free State calls for assistance to locate 30-year-old Disebo Mosupa, who has been missing since Friday.

The African National Congress (ANC) in the Free State has urged community members to help in finding a young woman who was last seen on Friday, 12 July.

30-year-old Disebo Portia Mosupa, who is the acting youth development officer at the Matjhabeng Local Municipality, was last seen in Welkom.

According to the Free State Police, she was reported missing after her father visited her home on Sunday. She was not there, but all the doors were locked.

RT #sapsFS #SAPS Welkom seek help finding Disebo Portia Mosupa (30) who is #missing since 14/07. Her house was found to be ransacked and with no sign of her. Anyone with information on the missing woman’s whereabouts can contact D/Sgt Zuzeka Kobuwe of Welkom Detective Services… pic.twitter.com/YEk0EbeK6B July 16, 2024

House ransacked and she was nowhere to be found

“The following day, the father went back to the house and found the doors open and the house ransacked. She was nowhere to be found,” said Captain Stephen Thakeng.

The police have urged anyone with information about Mosupa’s disappearance and her whereabouts to contact Detective Sergeant Zuzeka Kobuwe of Welkom Detective Services on 078 683 9201 or Crime Stop number 08600 10111. Alternatively, an anonymous tip can be sent on the MySAPS app.

Mosupa’s family is distraught

The ANC in Lejweleputswa also asked for urgent assistance from the community and its members to find her.

According to ANC regional spokesperson Mpho Pitso, Mosupa’s family is deeply concerned and is appealing to anyone with information on her whereabouts to come forward.

“We are calling on the community and our members to assist in tracing Disebo Mosupa. Her family is distraught, and we need everyone’s help to ensure her safe return,” said Pitso.

The ANC further called on the public to share a social media post about Mosupa to maximise the reach and speed of information dissemination and called on the community to keep her in their prayers during this time.

🚨 🚨MISSING PERSON🚨🚨



The ANCYL Free State is requesting and urging the Free State community to join hands and help in finding comrade Disebo Mosupa.



The 30 year old female works at the Matjhabeng Local Municipality as an Acting Youth Development Officer and she was last seen… pic.twitter.com/eP6P9541Vt July 16, 2024

“We therefore request your help in sharing this alert to ensure that we assist the police,” added Pitso.

The organisation urged anyone with information to contact the police immediately.

“The family and the ANC appreciate any assistance provided, no matter how small it may seem,” said Pitso.

