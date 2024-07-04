Missing Mpumalanga six-year-old’s body found in grave, suspect attacked

Community members apprehended a man who said he was involved in the disappearance of two children.

Police in Mpumalanga have found the remains of Junior Mabandla, the six-year-old boy who went missing last month.

Mabandla was reported missing by his family after he failed to return from a spaza shop on 3 June.

According to Colonel Donald Mdhluli, Mabandla’s body was discovered buried on top of another person on Wednesday this week.

An 18-year-old man was arrested in connection with the discovery.

He is receiving medical treatment under police guard after being allegedly assaulted by members of the community. He was taken to a medical facility for treatment.

“According to information, the police were called to a scene in Pienaar whereby some members of the community gathered and apprehended a man who related to them that he was somehow involved in the disappearance of two children, a three-year-old girl who was sought by her family on 03 July 2024, as well as Junior Mabandla, who went missing for exactly a month,” said Mabandla.

“Upon arrival of the police, the situation was very tense with a large number of people, which made it a bit hard for the men and women in blue (the police) to manoeuvre,” he said.

The police eventually arrived at the cemetery and were shown a grave where Mabandla’s remains were buried.

“Junior Mabandla’s family members indicated that the clothes that were recovered together with the remains, were those of their child. The remains were collected accordingly by the Forensic Pathology officials,” said Mdhluli.

The man has not yet been charged. Police expect more information to be discovered through an investigation, which is underway.

Police expect the body of the three-year-old girl to be exhumed in Pienaar on Thursday.

Missing people found in graves

Three bodies have been discovered in shallow graves in Pienaar and surrounds this week alone after people were reported missing.

On Monday, the body of a woman reported missing was found in a shallow grave.

Boniswa Mabuza was reported missing on 25 June after several failed phone calls left her family unable to reach her.

The 36-year-old woman’s VW Polo was found abandoned later that evening.

Criminals had removed the vehicle’s wheels, side mirrors and backseat, while a television and fridge were missing from her home.

Mabuza’s remains were discovered in a shallow grave on Monday.

Three suspects have been arrested and are facing charges of murder, kidnapping and house robbery.

“We are very much concerned about the incidents that recently occurred in Pienaar. There is definitely something wrong there, but we want to assure the public that the police have taken charge in order to bring stability in the area and we have employed specialised units and we have heightened our visibility in the area to ensure law and order,” said acting provincial commissioner, Major General Zeph Mkhwanazi.

“However, the rule of law remains paramount and we urge members of the public to allow justice to take its course and refrain from vigilantism,” added Mkhwanazi.

