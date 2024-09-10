Fatal crash on M1 highway in Joburg leaves one dead

The deadly accident on the M1 North and South freeway caused severe traffic congestion with motorists backed up for hours.

The incident involved three vehicles and a pedestrian. Picture: The Citizen/Faizel Patel

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding an accident on the M1 highwat that left at least one person dead on Johannesburg.

The deadly accident on the M1 North and South freeway at the Killarney bends on Monday caused severe traffic congestion with motorists backed up for hours.

The Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) spokesperson Xolani Fihla said officers attended to the fatal accident just before 2pm 13:40 on the M1 North/South freeway at the Houghton Drive / Joe Slovo Drive in Killarney.

Multiple car pileup

“The incident involved three vehicles and a pedestrian. A white Mahindra pick-up was travelling north in the right lane when it collided with a pedestrian crossing the freeway. The vehicle then swerved to the right and collided with a white Suzuki Vitara.”

Fihla said the Mahindra subsequently veered off the road, collided with the Armco barrier, and landed on a white Toyota HI Lux pick-up, travelling south in the right lane on the M1 South.

“Sadly, a male passenger in the Toyota HI Lux succumbed to his injuries at the scene and was transported to Hillbrow Mortuary. The female driver of the Toyota HI Lux sustained serious injuries and was taken to Charlotte Maxeke Hospital.

“The pedestrian, a female, was also seriously injured and transported to Charlotte Maxeke Hospital. The driver of the Mahindra pick-up sustained minor injuries. A case of culpable homicide will be opened at Hillbrow SAPS for further investigation,” Fihla said.

Eastern Cape crash

Last week, five people were killed and 12 others injured after a minibus taxi they were travelling in overturned in the Eastern Cape.

Eastern Cape transport department spokesperson Unathi Binqose said the accident happened on a gravel road at Mgwenyane Location in Libode.

“The vehicle, a fully loaded Toyota Quantum from Mthatha heading to Majola locations, passing Mgwenyane location, the driver lost control and it overturned. Four passengers, an adult male, and a female, believed to be husband and wife, as well as two children the youngest of whom was months old died on the scene.”

Binqose said a case of culpable homicide was opened at Libode SAPS for further investigations,” Binqose said.

