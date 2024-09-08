Police concerned about underreporting of extortion cases [VIDEO]

National Police Commissioner Fannie Masemola issued a stern warning to criminals involved in extortion.

National Police Commissioner Fannie Masemola has warned criminals police will mobilize all resources to stamp the authority of the state to protect and defend communities.

Masemola and senior police officials returned to the Eastern Cape on Sunday to provide an update on the progress of investigations, particularly on extortion-related, incidents that recently took place in Mthatha and Gqeberha.

Watch National Police Commissioner Fannie Masemola speaking about extortion

National Police Commissioner Fannie Masemola and senior police officials have returned to the Eastern Cape to provide an update on their efforts to combat crime, coinciding with Police Safety Month in September. Their visit underscores the ongoing commitment to improving safety… pic.twitter.com/B4aGUpSyNC — Newzroom Afrika (@Newzroom405) September 8, 2024

ALSO READ: ‘Pay up or die!’ − Eastern Cape under siege from extortion syndicates

Underreporting of extortion

Masemola said there is an “underreporting” of extortion cases in the province.

“I am however concerned, that the number of cases that have been reported since our visit with the Minister of Police three weeks ago, does not reflect the extent of the problem that has been reported through the media and during our engagements with communities.

“Simply put, there is underreporting of cases when it comes to extortion. This is indeed worrisome, because for police to ultimately win the war against these extortionists, we are going to require community members to report these incidents by opening cases with the police. We can only conduct a thorough investigation through the assistance of witnesses and victims of crime, in order to put these perpetrators behind bars,” Masemola said.

Warning to criminals

Masemola issued a stern warning to criminals.

“We are sending a strong message out there to those who are involved in all forms of crime and especially those gangs, criminals and syndicates involved in extortion

“We are going to deal decisively with you and we will not hesitate to assert the authority of the state where necessary. We have full confidence in our intelligence, detectives and specialized units who are fully equipped and ready to defend the communities that we serve. Either those extortionists hand themselves over or we will fetch them ourselves.” Masemola warned.

Daluxolo Mareke killed

Last week, controversial Mthatha West traditional leader Daluxolo Mareke was shot and killed in Mthatha, along with two others, who also died.

Mareke was recently accused of being the mastermind behind the rampant extortion of schools in the area by Abathembu King Buyelekhaya Dalindyebo.

However, Mareke denied allegations of extortion against schools, saying the community is unaware of such claims.

Last week, Eastern Cape transport and community safety Member of the Executive Council (MEC) Xolile Nqatha warned criminals who are hell-bent on attacking police in the province to refrain from doing so or “face the music.”

“Pay or you will die”

In August, The Citizen reported on Police Minister Senzo Mchunu’s concerns about businesses and schools in Mthatha that were being attacked by extortion syndicates demanding “protection fees”.

There are growing concerns that businesses are forced to close doors due to the extortion racket, with syndicates demanding “protection fees” of about R20,000 for small businesses, R50,000 for medium-sized, and more than R200,000 for big businesses.

It is understood that some schools and school teachers renting properties in Mthatha were also forced to pay between R500 and R1,000 a month for protection.

While some business owners have closed their outlets, others have fled the town after being threatened with death if they do not pay the “protection fees”.

“Pay or you will die,” they were warned.

ALSO READ: Criminals will ‘face the music’ if they attack police, warns Eastern Cape MEC