R600k Illegal liquor bust: Foreign national arrested in Langa

Among the seized liquor was Emperor Vodka, Best Original Whiskey, Highland Giant whiskey and Wellington VO Brandy. Picture: Supplied/SAPS

A 39-year-old foreign national was arrested and detained at Langa South African Police Service (SAPS) on Monday for the possession and sale of illegal and illicit liquor products.

He is set to appear in Goodwood Magistrate’s Court once charged.

Raid and seizure

“On Monday, at around 11.30, a joint operation was conducted by the Western Cape Counterfeit and Illicit Goods Policing Team, the Provincial Operational Command Centre Anti-Economic Task Team, and Brand Compliance officers.” said Captain Frederick C van Wyk.

They executed a search and seizure warrant at a liquor premises in Washington Street, Langa, Western Cape.

Authorities confiscated various illegal and illicit liquor brands. Among the seized liquor was Emperor Vodka, Best Original Whiskey, Highland Giant whiskey, and Wellington VO Brandy.

Furthermore, C van Wyk said the street value of the confiscated liquor is about R600 000.

Laws against fake liquor

There are several laws in South Africa that prohibit the production and sale of illicit liquor.

The laws that make it illegal to produce, distribute, and sell counterfeit liquor products include:

Liquor Products Act, 1989 (Act No. 60 of 1989): Regulates the production, distribution, and sale of liquor products, including provisions against adulteration and mislabelling. Counterfeit Goods Act, 1997 (Act No. 37 of 1997): Prohibits the manufacturing, distribution, and sale of counterfeit goods, including liquor products. National Consumer Protection Act, 2008 (Act No. 68 of 2008): Protects consumers from unfair business practices, including the sale of counterfeit or adulterated liquor. Customs and Excise Act, 1964 (Act No. 91 of 1964): Regulates the importation and exportation of goods, including liquor products, and provides for penalties against tax evasion and smuggling.

These laws aim to ensure the authenticity, quality, and safety of liquor products sold in South Africa, and to protect consumers from harm and financial loss.

