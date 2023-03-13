Cops nab fraudster at OR Tambo after five year on the run

Faizel Patel

A 54-year-old woman who has been evading police capture for about five years has finally been nabbed.

Limpopo police confirmed the woman who was wanted for several cases of fraud and theft by false pretenses after being on the run since 2017, was handcuffed at the OR Tambo International Airport on Saturday.

Defrauding job seekers

Police spokesperson Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo said the woman allegedly defrauded several unsuspecting job seekers and other people aspiring to acquire nursing qualifications.

“The suspect allegedly ran Bogus Nursing Colleges and fraudulently registered unsuspecting students under the pretext that they were to acquire diplomas in nursing.

The victims were also assured of employment across the province upon completion of their studies. The suspect’s fraudulent dealings were unmasked when it was eventually discovered that the colleges were not authentic,” Mojapelo said.

ALSO READ: Police seize R1,6 million of illicit cigarettes

Breakthrough

Mojapelo added the students immediately opened cases of fraud and theft under false pretenses against the woman in Polokwane, Morebeng, Thohoyandou, Waterval and several other police stations in Gauteng.

“The suspect managed to evade an arrest and had been on the run since 2017, after she fled to Nigeria.

“The breakthrough was made on Saturday, 10 March 2023, when Detectives from Makhado received information about the wanted suspect returning to South Africa from Nigeria and that she would be arriving at the OR Tambo International Airport at midday. The members pounced on her soon after she arrived at 12pm, at the airport,” he said.

The Provincial Commissioner of Police in Limpopo Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe has commended the members for arresting the suspect.

Mojapelo said the woman is expected to appear in the Louis Trichardt Magistrates’ Court on Monday, 13 March 2023.

“Police investigations are continuing,” he said.

Fake kidnapping

Meanwhile, a 20-year-old pupil was handcuffed on Saturday, 11 March 2023, together with his friend, aged 24, for allegedly faking a kidnapping and demanding R7 000 ransom from his family.

Police said the 20-year-old pupil left his home on Friday morning, in Lusaka in Dennilton, as though he was heading to school, which is about 3 kilometres from his home, when he faked the incident.

The duo were arrested after they confessed to having conspired and faked the kidnapping in order to get the money from the family.

ALSO READ: School kids arrested for faking kidnapping, demanding ransom from family