Five zama zamas killed ‘execution style’ in Free State

Free State police have launched a manhunt for suspects after five illegal miners, also known as zama zamas, were killed execution style at a mine in Virginia.

Police said they were informed of the fatal shooting of the zama zamas at the Central Plant mine premises on Tuesday.

Spokesperson Stephen Thakeng said on arrival at the scene, police found the bodies of the five miners.

“The motive of the killing is unknown and suspects are on the run. Preliminary investigation reveals that they were shot and killed execution-style. One of the five was identified as a Mozambique national. As he was identified by his brother residing in Thabong, Welkom.

“A case of five murders was registered for further investigation,” Thakeng said.

Thakeng urged anyone with information that can assist in identifying the bodies of the miners to contact the police or the Crime Stop number 08600 10111.

Meanwhile, police in Polokwane have also launched a manhunt for a group of heavily armed suspects who attacked and shot at police while they were transporting six awaiting trial detainees on Monday.

It is understood the suspects took the six prisoners and sped off in a grey Mercedes Benz and a white Toyota Bakkie.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo said the incident occurred along the Vivo road outside Louis Trichardt.

“All escapees are Zimbabwean nationals. The first five were arrested for aggravated robbery, three counts of attempted murder and unlawful possession of firearms and ammunition. The last one was arrested for theft of cables.

People are advised not to approach the suspects under any circumstances as they are considered dangerous but must instead call the police,” Mojapelo said.

Mojapelo added that the Provincial Commissioner of Police in Limpopo Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe had ordered the mobilisation of additional police resources, including the air wing, to hunt down the escapees and the suspects.

