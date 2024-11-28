Correctional Services heightens prison security over festive season [VIDEO]

Department officials said greater efforts will be made to keep inmates within prison and keep the public safe over the festive season.

One of the simulations on prison security, during the launch of Operation Vala. Picture: Screengrab

The Department of Correctional Services has launched a campaign to increase security at its facilities over the festive season.

Operation Vala will see greater efforts made to keep inmates in prison and keep the public safe, officials said.

Prison security heightened until 10 January

Correctional Services launched Operation Vala at Grootvlei Correctional Facility in the Free State on Thursday.

Included in the launch were prison escape simulations, demonstrating how the operation aims to enhance safety, tighten security and ensure compliance within correctional facilities during the festive season.

Officials said given the expected increase in criminal activities during the holidays, Operation Vala is crucial to prevent any potential security breaches.

The operation will highlight corroborative efforts between correctional officials, law enforcement agencies and community stakeholders to ensure a safe and secure environment during the festive season.

Free State/Northern Cape regional commissioner Subashini Moodley explained the campaign runs from 2 December to 10 January.

“As part of our mandate to make all people feel safe, it is the time of year when we come together across the country, across the different forces to make sure that we take out all the relevant resources to keep our citizens safe, to keep our correctional facilities safe and to keep the people of our country safe.”

Watch a video of the launch and its prison break simulation below:

She said criminal activities, including heists and smuggling, increase over the festive season.

“We will leave no stone unturned to be able to ensure that those within our system are within the system and those that are outside will be safer.”

Moodley asked the public to report any parolees or probationers who do not comply with their bail conditions.

Prison break simulation

Moodley inspected a parade for the event before all officials recited a pledge. The pledge included commitments to ensure the safety of colleagues, inmates and the public through ethical conduct.

One of the simulations that were held featured people dressed as inmates being marched toward their physical labour section by two guards.

When two of the inmates made a run for it, one of the guards blew a whistle and other guards on quad bikes, riding horses, or leading dogs, showed up to assist.

They forced the inmates into a van to be returned to their cells.

A prison escape simulation. Picture: Screengrab

Security protocols strengthened, mental health support continues over festive season

The national commissioner of correctional services Makgothi Thobakgale said the festive season features celebration but it is synonymous with road fatalities, alcohol abuse, and crime.

“This time of the year demands heightened vigilance and proactive measures,” he said. “This underscores our vital role in ensuring our communities remain safe.

He said this will primarily be through securing facilities but there will also be surprise inspections in cells and common areas countrywide.

“We also recognise the importance of addressing our inmates’ mental well-being, to minimise disruptions,” he said, adding that counselling specialists will continue providing support over the festive season.

Recreational facilities will also be active, and family visits will be “managed responsibly” so security is not compromised.

