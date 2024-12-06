More than 1000 ‘honey-based’ products and syrups seized amid mislabeling scourge

The primary concern surrounding these incorrectly labelled products centres on consumer vulnerability.

During a targeted operation by the Provincial Illicit and Counterfeit Goods Unit in Gauteng, authorities seized 1,059 honey-based syrups and 388 honey products.

This was shared on Friday by Agriculture Minister John Steenhuisen, who praised the Directorate for Inspection Services within the Department of Agriculture, Land Reform, and Rural Development for their proactive efforts in eliminating products incorrectly advertised and sold as honey-based syrup in various retail outlets.

According to the agriculture department, two wholesalers involved in the counterfeiting activities were fined R1,500 each by the South African Police Service (Saps) for improper labelling.

Counterfeit goods, mislabeling scourge core of the consumer threat

The department said shoppers unknowingly purchase items under the misconception that they are acquiring health-beneficial products, when these merchandise options may potentially compromise their well-being.

This is particularly dangerous for vulnerable populations, especially those managing chronic conditions such as diabetes.

It is also a call for concern as the country has seen a myriad of food poisoning cases linked to spaza shops, in the last few months, with hundreds of children falling sick, and over 20 dying.

Counterfeit goods operation

The operation initially focused on Gauteng, with joint investigations conducted by the Directorate: Inspection Services (D:IS) and the Provincial Illicit and Counterfeit Goods Unit of the South African Police Service.

Targeted locations included Crowns Mines and Kempton Park in Johannesburg, and Laudium and Marabastad in Pretoria.

The investigations specifically targeted “honey-based” syrup products that had triggered numerous national complaints.

(D: IS)l legal and regulatory framework

(D: IS) operates under the Agricultural Products Standards Act (APS), 1990 (Act No. 119 of 1990), which provides a comprehensive regulatory mechanism.

“This Act regulates the quality and marking of certain agricultural products and ensures that products comply with the minimum requirements as prescribed by the regulations under the APS Act at point of sale,” the department explained.

The legislation is designed to protect consumers by ensuring that products comply with minimum requirements and provide accurate, relevant information at the point of sale.

Another counterfeiting incident

The seizure comes on the heels of another significant counterfeiting incident involving Lucky Star canned pilchards, where police arrested seven undocumented immigrants during a raid at a Daleside factory for re-labelling expired 2021/22 pilchard cans with fabricated 2026 dates.

The Oceana Group addressed a significant counterfeiting issue involving their Lucky Star tinned fish brand.

The company denied ownership of canned pilchards seized during the Johannesburg police operation.

Investigators and third-party experts confirmed the cans were counterfeit, using an opening mechanism inconsistent with genuine Lucky Star products.

“The labels are counterfeit, and we do not use ring-pull lids on our canned pilchards,” the company stated emphatically. The re-labelled cans were found packed in boxes marked “Woolworths Food,” further highlighting the extent of the counterfeiting operation.

Steenhuisen committed to expanding product seizures

Ministry of Agriculture media liaison Joylene van Wyk said Steenhuisen committed to expanding these product seizures to other provinces, ensuring citizens receive the quality goods they intend to purchase.

“He further encourages consumers to report foodstuff that is incorrectly labelled,” Van Wyk added.

Consumers can report violations to Billy Malose Makhafola, director of Food Safety and Quality Assurance, at (012) 319 6535 or via email at BillyM@nda.agric.za.