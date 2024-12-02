Counterfeit goods and poison worth millions seized in Joburg CBD [VIDEO]

Four Malawian nationals were also arrested for contravening the Immigration Act.

Gauteng police have seized counterfeit and illicit goods worth more than R66 million in Johannesburg.

Four Malawian nationals were also arrested for contravening the Immigration Act.

Watch: police seize illicit and counterfeit goods

Gauteng police have seized counterfeit and illicit goods worth more than R66 million in Johannesburg. Four Malawian nationals were also arrested for contravening the Immigration Act. Pics: #Saps #CounterfeitGoods #Police #Joburg @TheCitizen_News pic.twitter.com/94y9noHwtF — 𝙵𝚊𝚒𝚣𝚎𝚕 𝙿𝚊𝚝𝚎𝚕 ⚡️ (@FaizelPatel143) December 2, 2024

ALSO READ: More than R10m fake goods seized, two foreigners arrested

Fake goods

Police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Amanda van Wyk said the “takedown” was led by the Gauteng and National Counterfeit Goods Unit, Crime Intelligence, Saps’ Chemical Control Unit, the South African Revenue Services (Sars), Brand Protectors, and private security.

“Executing a search and seizure warrant, the team targeted a shopping mall and a self-storage facility on Tuesday at the corner of Wemmer Jubilee and Heidelberg Roads, Johannesburg CBD.

“More than 190 000 counterfeit and illicit items were seized, including clothing, shoes, belts, cosmetics, cigarettes and liquor. Also among the seized items were illicit pharmaceuticals, such as skin lightening products,” Van Wyk said.

Gauteng police have seized counterfeit and illicit goods worth more than R66 million in Johannesburg. Four Malawian nationals were also arrested for contravening the Immigration Act. Pics: #Saps #CounterfeitGoods #Police #Joburg @TheCitizen_News pic.twitter.com/94y9noHwtF — 𝙵𝚊𝚒𝚣𝚎𝚕 𝙿𝚊𝚝𝚎𝚕 ⚡️ (@FaizelPatel143) December 2, 2024

‘Illicit poison’

Van Wyk said the team also confiscated bottles of “illicit poison” which were found inside the storage facilities among other consumable items.

“Officials from the Department of Agriculture assisted the team in identifying these illicit poisonous products in a concerted effort to address foodborne illnesses.

“The Saps, along with its partners, is committed to eradicating the illegal trade in counterfeit and illicit goods to safeguard consumers, legitimate businesses, and the economy of this country,” Van Wyk said.

Mpumalanga bust

Last week, the Hawks seized counterfeit goods worth more than R10 million from a storage facility in Mpumalanga.

The bust also led to the arrest of two foreign nationals of Ethiopian descent, aged 27 and 47.

Hawks spokesperson Captain Dineo Lucy Sekgotodi said they received information regarding suspicious activities in the White River industrial area.

“During the search, two Ethiopian nationals were found in possession of two Toyota Fortuner vehicles, loaded with different counterfeit products. The suspects couldn’t provide a clear explanation of the items.

“A large amount of money was found inside the two vehicles and seized,” Sekgotodi added.

ALSO READ: Suspected ATM bombers dead in shootout with police in Witbank