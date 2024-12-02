Crime

Home » News » South Africa » Crime

Avatar photo

By Faizel Patel

Senior Journalist

4 minute read

2 Dec 2024

11:05 am

Counterfeit goods and poison worth millions seized in Joburg CBD [VIDEO]

Four Malawian nationals were also arrested for contravening the Immigration Act.

Counterfeit goods and poison worth millions seized in Joburg CBD

Police also confiscated bottles of “illicit poison”. Picture: Supplied/Saps

Gauteng police have seized counterfeit and illicit goods worth more than R66 million in Johannesburg.

Four Malawian nationals were also arrested for contravening the Immigration Act.

Watch: police seize illicit and counterfeit goods

ALSO READ: More than R10m fake goods seized, two foreigners arrested

Fake goods

Police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Amanda van Wyk said the “takedown” was led by the Gauteng and National Counterfeit Goods Unit, Crime Intelligence, Saps’ Chemical Control Unit, the South African Revenue Services (Sars), Brand Protectors, and private security.

“Executing a search and seizure warrant, the team targeted a shopping mall and a self-storage facility on Tuesday at the corner of Wemmer Jubilee and Heidelberg Roads, Johannesburg CBD. 

“More than 190 000 counterfeit and illicit items were seized, including clothing, shoes, belts, cosmetics, cigarettes and liquor. Also among the seized items were illicit pharmaceuticals, such as skin lightening products,” Van Wyk said.

‘Illicit poison’

Van Wyk said the team also confiscated bottles of “illicit poison” which were found inside the storage facilities among other consumable items.

“Officials from the Department of Agriculture assisted the team in identifying these illicit poisonous products in a concerted effort to address foodborne illnesses.

“The Saps, along with its partners, is committed to eradicating the illegal trade in counterfeit and illicit goods to safeguard consumers, legitimate businesses, and the economy of this country,” Van Wyk said.

Mpumalanga bust

Last week, the Hawks seized counterfeit goods worth more than R10 million from a storage facility in Mpumalanga.

The bust also led to the arrest of two foreign nationals of Ethiopian descent, aged 27 and 47.

Hawks spokesperson Captain Dineo Lucy Sekgotodi said they received information regarding suspicious activities in the White River industrial area.

“During the search, two Ethiopian nationals were found in possession of two Toyota Fortuner vehicles, loaded with different counterfeit products. The suspects couldn’t provide a clear explanation of the items.

“A large amount of money was found inside the two vehicles and seized,” Sekgotodi added.

ALSO READ: Suspected ATM bombers dead in shootout with police in Witbank

Read more on these topics

counterfeit goods fake foreign nationals Malawi Police

For more news your way

Download our app and read this and other great stories on the move. Available for Android and iOS.

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Weather Heatwave to hit Gauteng, residents warned to stay out of the sun
South Africa ‘More than 10,000 people killed on SA’s roads in 2024’ – Creecy says [VIDEO]
Education Free State education faces backlash over 649 teachers with criminal records
Courts R400k school fees debt case: Parents claim public school ‘unsuitable’ as it’s not predominantly white
Lotto Daily Lotto results: Saturday, 30 November 2024

For more news your way

Download The Citizen App for IOS and Android

Click here to get The Citizen news and updates on Whatsapp.

Find out more

RELATED ARTICLES