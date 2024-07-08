CPFs ask police minister to beef up crime-fighting measures

Volunteer groups are hoping the new minister can bring a fresh approach that lifts standards and morale within the police service

Community policing forums (CPFs) have pleaded with Police Minister Senzo Mchunu to implement effective crime-fighting strategies to deal with South Africa’s rampant criminality.

These strategies include increased police visibility and presence in high-crime areas.

Dumisani Mokoena, a CPF leader from Orange Farm, said the community had high expectations of the minister.

“We expect him to prioritise the safety and security of our communities, ensure that police stations are adequately staffed and resourced, and improve response times to incidents,” he said.

Statistics a tough read

A report by the Institute for Security Studies (ISS) in the 2022-23 financial year showed that SA had experienced a 53% increase in murder since 2012, with gender-based violence and violent robberies at unacceptably high levels.

It stated that organised crime had become increasingly entrenched and was strangling businesses, constraining local economic development and posing an existential threat to the country’s democracy.

“The South African Police Service (Saps) is failing to achieve its constitutional mandate to investigate crime.

For over a decade, the ability to solve criminal cases has declined substantially across most categories.

The Saps 2022-23 annual report shows that only 12.4% of the murder cases it investigated were closed as detected,” it noted.

“This is a decline of 61% compared to the 31% murder cases closed as detected in 2011- 12. Poor police performance reinforces a vicious cycle, fuelling low levels of public trust in the police which in turn, reduces public cooperation with the Saps,” it added.

Gareth Newham, head of justice and violence prevention at ISS, said that Saps needed renewal and clear direction. He said as an urgent measure, Mchunu should formally direct Saps to focus on reducing firearm crime and violence, which would reduce murder and robbery rates.

“Between 2011 and 2023, murders increased by 77% and armed robberies by over 41%,” he said.

“Within six months, Mchunu should issue a clear and bold national policing policy aimed at improving police performance, particularly concerning crime intelligence and investigation.

“Priority should be given to improving current Saps management structures and systems. An independent review should identify inefficiencies that prevent key organisational shortcomings from being addressed over long periods.” he elaborated.

Newham said the current Saps integrity management and disciplinary systems did not adequately maintain discipline or prevent misconduct and criminality among Saps members.

Policy changes wanted

Ahead of his swearing-in, Mchunu shared his determination to address critical issues such as murder, rape, car hijackings and housebreakings.

He told Newzroom Afrika, “these four from where I sit, I have been seeing them all the time. Therefore, in that longer session I will be getting their take [the police] and how they are fighting on this front.”

ISS senior training coordinator Willem Els said Saps needed discipline, particularly in administration.

“Discipline is not what it’s supposed to be. With almost every syndicate that’s been arrested, at least one police officer is involved. This indicates serious issues in the department.” said Els.