Woman shot dead in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal

A woman believed to be in her sixty’s has been shot dead in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal.

It is understood the shooting happened the shooting happened on Monday afternoon just after 3:30pm.

ALS Paramedics spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said they received several calls about the shooting incident in Boniface Avenue, Montclair.

“On arrival, paramedics found multiple security companies in attendance and was shown to where a patient, a female, believed to be in her late sixty’s was found lying in the back of her vehicle.

“Paramedics assessed the patient and found that she had sustained multiple gunshot wounds to her chest and head. Unfortunately, there was nothing more paramedics could do for her and she was declared deceased at the scene,” Jamieson said.

Jamieson said the events leading up to the shooting remains unclear at this stage.

“However, Saps from Montclair were in attendance and will be investigating further.”

Meanwhile, police in Gamalakhe have urged the public for information in locating suspects wanted for kidnapping and murder.

This comes after warrants of arrest were issued by the Port Shepstone Magistrate’s Court on Thursday for Andile Qumbisa (36) Khethukuthula Mthiyane(29) Nthethelelo Mpofana (23) Themba Mpofana (26) and Thobani Msabala (24).

Police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said the five fugitives are wanted for charges of kidnapping and attempted murder which they committed on 13 February 2016.

“On the day, the group kidnapped and forced a 26-year-old man into their vehicle and drove off. They assaulted the victim, doused him with petrol and forced him to drink more petrol before setting him alight. He was later found with assault and burn wounds at Qinabout area in Gamalakhe.

“The accused were convicted on both charges and after their bid for appeal was unsuccessful, they have since absconded from court and are now fugitives from justice,” Netshiunda said.

