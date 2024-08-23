Police make R80m drug bust at illegal lab in Joburg

Police said Two illegal immigrants who were found at the premises were arrested and are expected to appear in court soon

The drugs were discovered at a premises in Douglasdale, Johannesburg on Thursday. Picture: Saps

Gauteng police said they are making progress in dismantling a transnational crime syndicate after raiding a clandestine drug laboratory where drugs worth an estimated R80 million were discovered.

The drugs were discovered at a premises in Douglasdale, Johannesburg on Thursday.

Police said two illegal immigrants who were found at the premises were arrested. They are expected to appear in court soon facing charges that include manufacturing of drugs, possession of unlicensed firearms, and possession of ammunition.

Suspicious activities

Spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Mavela Masondo officers also found two unlicensed firearms, ammunition of high calibre firearms, pullet guns, and replica firearms.

“The police have been observing and monitoring a plot where suspicious activities were taking place. On Thursday morning, the police executed a search warrant where they discovered that the premises were used to manufacture drugs. Chemicals used to manufacture drugs, machinery, and finished products were found at the premises.”

Gauteng Provincial Commissioner Lieutenant General Tommy Mthombeni applauded the team that discovered the drug lab.

“More than ten drug labs have been discovered by the police in Gauteng in the last five months. This is evidence enough that we are making inroads in identifying and dismantling drug labs in our province. I am proud of my members who have been working with diligence to identify and close down the existing drug labs in our province.”

Limpopo drug lab

In July, the Limpopo Hawks and Saps uncovered a drug lab worth R1 billion in Groblersdal

Hawks spokesperson Katlego Mogale said the Hawks in Limpopo received information about suspicious activities taking place at a farm in Groblersdal.

Upon arrival, officers found four structures on the property. A search revealed large quantities of chemicals used in the manufacturing of illicit drugs, including acetone and crystal meth, with an estimated street value of R1 billion were recovered.

Police arrested four suspects, including the farm owner and two Mexican nationals.

