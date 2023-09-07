Drug dealers bust with R1.7m worth of dagga hidden in tyres

The large stash of dagga was hidden in cut-up tyres at the Port Nolloth premises.

Around 8 990 kilogrammes of dagga were discovered – concealed ingeniously within vehicle tyres – by the South African Police Service (SAPS) K9 unit and Crime Intelligence in Springbok, Northern Cape.

The massive drug haul, with an estimated street value of R1.7 million, was unearthed during intelligence-driven sting operations that took place on 5 and 6 September 2023 in the Namakwa District.

Police spokesperson, Lt Col Sergio Kock, told the media that at the centre of this operation was a premises in Port Nolloth, where law enforcement officers apprehended a male suspect in possession of the large quantity of hydro dagga.

Hydro dagga is cannabis which is grown indoors using a hydroponic system.

He said that the suspects had kept the large stash hidden in cut-up tyres, at the Port Nolloth premises.

The hydro dagga that was discovered by police. Image: Supplied/Saps.

Drugs buried underground

Meanwhile, Kock said that the police made an even stranger discovery with regard to the unconventional concealment of drugs – this time in Brandvlei.

During the same operation and on the same day, police conducted a search in an open area near a suspected drug dealer’s residence, leading to the confiscation of seven tik bankies, four half mandrax tablets, 24 quarter Mandrax tablets, 84 pokes of dagga, 107 bankies of dagga, and one bag of loose dagga.

All of the drugs were found buried underground.

Kock said that despite this significant discovery, no arrests were made at the Brandvlei site.

Okiep drug bust

“The Nababeep Saps Crime Prevention unit also played a vital role in the operation, executing tracing operations at a third premises in Okiep based on information regarding alleged drug dealing activities.

“During these operations, the unit arrested an adult male and female, confiscating 39 Mandrax tablets and seizing an undisclosed sum of cash from the suspected drug dealers,” he said.

Last week in Sprinbok, eight other suspects were arrested in two separate house raids and drugs worth about R200 000 were found.

The first raid was executed in Bergsig by members of Springbok Public Order Policing’s C Platoon during which members pounced on five adult female suspects.

Ziplock bags

Police found five ziplock bags with tik. Kock confirmed that police were then led to another premises where they seized 510g of tik and 500 Mandrax tablets worth about R180 000.

The five females were arrested and charged for dealing in drugs.

In a separate incident, the members arrested three adult males at a second house in Bergsig and confiscated 50g of tik and 20 Mandrax tablets worth about R17 000 and also seized an undisclosed amount of cash.