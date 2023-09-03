Snow expected next week! Here’s what you need to know

Anticipated low-level snowfall could affect multiple regions in South Africa this coming week.

Do note, as with any meteorological prediction, actual conditions may vary. Photo: iStock

Low-level snow has been forecast across several regions of South Africa this coming week, particularly in the Cape provinces.

As per Snow Report, the falling temperatures could even bring a light dusting to Table Mountain.

Snow in South Africa

According to the latest data, the freezing level could plummet to as low as 1,200 meters, making the snowfall accessible even to regular vehicles.

This would mean Cape Town’s Table Mountain could receive its occasional dusting, a phenomenon not uncommon during this season.

Western Cape

In the Western Cape, snow can be expected in multiple parts of the province, including Franschhoek, Wellington, Cederberg, Koue Bokkeveld, Tulbagh, Ceres, De Dooms, Worcester, Robertson, and Montagu.

In addition, the Swartberg range close to towns like Ladismith, Calitzdorp, Oudtshoorn, Prince Albert, De Rust, Beaufort West, and Uniondale may also witness a light dusting of snow.

Northern Cape

To the north, residents in Sutherland and Calvinia can expect light snow.

This alert is extended to the elevated terrains around Leliefontein and Springbok.as well.

Eastern Cape

As for the Eastern Cape, elevated areas around Graaff-Reinet and the outskirts of Hogsback are likely to experience light snowfall.

Do note, however, as with any meteorological prediction, actual conditions may vary.

The full forecast can be viewed on Snow Report.

And Joburg?

Sadly, no snow has been forecast for Gauteng this time around. In fact, Gauteng’s weather outlook for tomorrow is said to be “fine and warm, with a very high UVB sunburn index.”

The last snowfall in the province was recorded back in July, when the southern and eastern parts (and some neighbourhoods in the west) was transformed into a winter wonderland.

At the time, SA Weather Services forecaster Lehlohonolo Thobela told The Citizen: “The snow comes with very cold conditions expected to last until the end of the week.”

Forecaster Lehlohonolo Thobela told The Citizen that snowfall has been reported in various parts of Gauteng.

According to Thobela, Heidelberg recorded the heaviest snowfall in Gauteng.