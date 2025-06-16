Bad weather to hit these parts of South Africa from Tuesday

Expect very cold conditions from Wednesday until Saturday.

The Western Cape and Northern Cape should brace themselves for a week of bad weather conditions.

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) issued a warning that the two provinces will experience damaging winds, high waves and a significant drop in temperatures.

Damaging winds

The forecaster said the Western Cape and Namaqua will experience damaging winds from Tuesday.

“A cold front is expected to slip south of the country on Tuesday afternoon, resulting in north-westerly to westerly damaging winds of 35 to 55 km/h gusting 60 to 75 km/h between Cape Point to Plettenberg Bay on Tuesday evening into Wednesday.”

This weather condition will result in difficulty in navigation at sea, where small vessels and personal watercraft may be at risk of taking on water, and harbours and ports may be affected for short periods. “Localised disruptions to beachfront activities are also likely.”

Damaging waves

The weather service added that the Western Cape will experience damaging waves from Tuesday until Thursday.

“Westerly to south-westerly swells with wave heights reaching 4.0 to 5.0m, but 5.5m on Wednesday are expected along the coast between Saldanha Bay to Plettenberg from Tuesday evening until Thursday evening.”

There is a possibility of navigation difficulties at sea. Disruption to port and harbour activity. Small vessels are at risk of capsizing in the locality, and localised disruption to beachfront activities is also likely.

Very cold conditions

People in the Western Cape and Northern Cape can expect very cold conditions from Wednesday until Saturday.

“A cold front is expected to slip south of the country by Wednesday morning, introducing cold to very cold daytime temperatures of 10 degrees and below in places over the interior of the Western Cape and Namakwa district.

“As another cold front moves south of the country by Thursday evening, the very cold daytime temperatures are expected to persist through Saturday.”

