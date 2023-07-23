Two foreign nationals arrested with mandrax tablets worth R4.5m

Compiled by Thapelo Lekabe

An intelligence-driven operation by the Bellville Crime Prevention Unit led to the arrest of two foreign nationals on charges of dealing drugs.

R4.5 million drug bust

The suspects, aged 30 and 35, were arrested on Saturday at about 13:30 at premises in Farad Street, Stikland, Bellville.

The members of the Crime Prevention Unit received information about a suspicious Silver Hyundai at the premises, which was believed to be carrying a large consignment of mandrax tablets.

The members immediately operationalised the information and found the vehicle with two occupants in it at the mentioned address.

A search of the occupants and vehicle revealed 60 bags containing about 1,000 mandrax tablets each (90 kilograms) in their possession.

According to police spokesperson Captain FC Van Wyk, the total value of the drugs is estimated to be R4.5 million.

“The two suspects were arrested for dealing in drugs and are due to appear in the Bellville Magistrate’s Court on Monday, 24 July 2023, on the mentioned charges,” Van Wyk said in a statement.

Heroin worth R75 million seized

Last week, the Hawks seized heroin worth R75 million during a drug bust in Mpumalanga.

The heroin was found by the Hawks’ Serious Organised Crime team on Sunday, 16 July 2023, in a truck that entered the country from Mozambique.

Hawks spokesperson Colonel Katlego Mogale said a 49-year-old Eswatini national was arrested.

“The Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation’s South African Narcotic Bureau (SANEB) received information from White River K9 about a truck that could possibly be ferrying illegal drugs.

“Hawks’ Secunda SANEB with the assistance of Elukwatini Local Criminal Record Centre, Elukwatini Fire Department and Saps Badplaas pulled over the identified truck and it was escorted to the station. The fire department assisted with the opening of the concealed compartment where 250 x 1kg heroine bricks with an estimated street value of R75 million were discovered,” Mogale said.

Additional reporting by Faizel Patel

