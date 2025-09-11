Eastern Cape Hawks kill three kidnappers in rescue of Ethiopian national

The kidnappers demanded ransom from the victim’s family.

Three members of a kidnapping syndicate have been killed and three others arrested in the Eastern Cape during the rescue of an Ethiopian national.

A coordinated operation led by the East London DPCI Kidnapping Task Team, supported by the East London Tracking Team and Provincial Crime Intelligence, among other law enforcement agencies, successfully dismantled the violent criminal syndicate on Wednesday.

Kidnapping

Hawks spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Avele Fumba said the incident began on the N2 near Kat Kat Farm between Qonce and Peddie when two victims were allegedly ambushed by a white sedan.

Fumba said the suspects fired shots, disabling the victims’ vehicle and forcing them to flee into nearby bushes.

“One victim escaped while the other was abducted. On 8 September 2025, the kidnappers demanded ransom from the victim’s family. When the victim was not released, the Hawks intensified their investigation.

“On 10 September 2025, the task team conducted a strategic operation that led to the arrest of three suspects, the recovery of two pistols and the extension of the operation to Alice, where an Ethiopian national was found held hostage,” Fumba said.

Shooting and arrest

Fumba said the Hawks swooped in on the suspects.

“At the hideout, the suspects fired at officers. Hawks and their partners returned fire in a controlled response and neutralised three armed suspects. No law enforcement personnel were injured. Three additional firearms were recovered, bringing the total to five seized illegal weapons.

“The arrested suspects will face charges of kidnapping, attempted murder and possession of unlicensed firearms, amongst others. They are due to appear before the Peddie Magistrate’s Court on Monday, 15 September 2025,” Fumba said.

Operation praised

Provincial Head of the Hawks in the Eastern Cape, Major General Mboiki Obed Ngwenya, praised the operation.

“This operation sends a clear and uncompromising message that criminals will find no refuge in the Eastern Cape. We will track them, confront them and dismantle their networks with precision and force,” Fumba said.

