Hawks bust kidnapping syndicate in Eastern Cape, nine arrested

62-year-old Gqeberha resident Tracey Fourie was rescued during the operation.

The Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation, also known as the Hawks, scored a major victory against organised crime with the arrest of nine suspects linked to the kidnapping of 62-year-old Gqeberha resident, Tracey Fourie.

Hawks spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Avele Fumba said officers worked around the clock on the matter and swooped in to rescue Fourie.

Arrest and rescue

Fumba said the suspects were allegedly intercepted on Friday, with ransom money in their possession, as well as unlicensed firearms and two vehicles believed to have been used in the commission of the crime.

“This success was made possible through close cooperation between the Hawks, Magma Security and Investigations, Crime Intelligence and the Local Criminal Record Centre.

“The swift flow of intelligence, rapid mobilisation and coordinated execution delivered a crushing blow to those who thought they could terrorise the community,” Fumba said.

Ransom

Fumba said Fourie was allegedly abducted and held captive for a week while ransom negotiations unfolded.

“On 25 August 2025, the team strategically exerted sufficient pressure and closely monitored the situation. She was released unharmed. Within hours, the Hawks executed a precision intelligence-led operation that dismantled the syndicate and brought multiple suspects into custody.

“This decisive breakthrough not only ensured the victim’s safe return but also sent a powerful message to criminal syndicates operating in the Eastern Cape,” Fumba said.

More arrests

Fumba added that investigations are ongoing and more suspects may be arrested.

“Follow-up operations remain active as investigators track down additional suspects believed to be linked to the kidnapping network. Members of the public are urged to come forward with any information that may assist ongoing investigations.”

Provincial Head of the Hawks, Major General Mboiki Obed Ngwenya, praised the operation

“This case proves that the Hawks will never allow ruthless criminals to hold our people hostage. Those who prey on the vulnerable must understand, we will hunt you down, dismantle your networks and bring you to justice without hesitation,” Ngwenya said.

