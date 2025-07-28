Eastern Cape teacher shot dead while on her way to school

The teacher was travelling with two male family members who escaped unharmed.

A teacher was shot dead on Monday morning while on her way to work.

Police have asked the public for their assistance in sharing any information that could lead to the apprehension of the suspect.

The incident occurred at roughly 6.30am while the 55-year-old victim was on her way to work near Gengqe.

The teacher was travelling with two male members of her family, aged 17 and 20, when a pedestrian gunman opened fire.

“The deceased was shot dead by a man on foot in Makhumsheni locality, Nyezi administrative area in Mqanduli whilst driving her vehicle,” stated Eastern Cape police spokesperson Captain Welile Matyolo.

The young men escaped the scene uninjured and police are appealing for any additional information on the incident. It said anonymous tip-offs are welcome.

“Anyone with information should contact Mqanduli Detectives Head, Lieutenant Colonel Ngqeleni at 083 984 4226 or Crime Stop number 08600 10111 or contact any nearest police station,” stated Matyolo.

Two suspects wanted in Limpopo

In a separate incident, police are searching for two suspects in connection with the murder of a 38-year-old man near Burgersfort.

The victim was carjacked and taken with his vehicle at roughly 11am on Friday night after two armed men forced his passenger from the vehicle.

The passenger went to the police station to report the incident and police would receive a report on Saturday morning about a body dumped in bushes near Bothashoek.

“Upon arrival, found a male victim with multiple gunshot wounds. His identity is currently being withheld pending further investigations by police,” stated Limpopo police spokesperson Colonel Malesela Ledwaba.

“Cases of murder, kidnapping and carjacking were opened, and police are appealing to members of the public to share information that could assist in the investigation,” Ledwaba concluded.

NOW READ: SA’s teachers are reaching breaking point