Police make major breakthrough in Sindiso Magaqa murder case

The Saps Political Killings Task Team made another arrest on Monday.

The South African Police Service(Saps) have made another breakthrough in the Sindiso Magaqa murder case.

The Political Killings Task Team on Monday arrested the former municipal manager of the Umzimkhulu Local Municipality.

Arrest

Police spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe said the 55-year-old suspect was re-arrested today in Malvern, Durban.

“He was previously arrested in 2018 alongside the late Mayor of the Umzimkhulu Local Municipality, a businessman, two former police officers and a hitman.

“The hitman, Sbusiso Ncengwa, was convicted of 25 years’ imprisonment on 07 July 2025. The former municipal manager is expected to appear before the Umzimkhulu Magistrate’s Court on a charge of murder on Tuesday, 29 July 2025,” Mathe said.

Magaqa was shot in July 2017 and succumbed to his injuries after spending time in the hospital.

