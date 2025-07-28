Crime

Home » News » South Africa » Crime

Police make major breakthrough in Sindiso Magaqa murder case

Picture of Faizel Patel

By Faizel Patel

Senior Journalist

2 minute read

28 July 2025

03:41 pm

The Saps Political Killings Task Team made another arrest on Monday.

Police make major breakthrough in Sindiso Magaqa murder case

ANC Youth League Secretary-General Sindiso Magaqa. Picture: X/@Online

The South African Police Service(Saps) have made another breakthrough in the Sindiso Magaqa murder case.

The Political Killings Task Team on Monday arrested the former municipal manager of the Umzimkhulu Local Municipality.

Arrest

Police spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe said the 55-year-old suspect was re-arrested today in Malvern, Durban.

“He was previously arrested in 2018 alongside the late Mayor of the Umzimkhulu Local Municipality, a businessman, two former police officers and a hitman.

“The hitman, Sbusiso Ncengwa, was convicted of 25 years’ imprisonment on 07 July 2025.  The former municipal manager is expected to appear before the Umzimkhulu Magistrate’s Court on a charge of murder on Tuesday, 29 July 2025,” Mathe said.

Magaqa was shot in July 2017 and succumbed to his injuries after spending time in the hospital.

ALSO READ: Former ANC Youth League SG Sindiso Magaqa’s killer pleads guilty

Read more on these topics

African National Congress (ANC) arrest KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) Murder Police political killings Sindiso Magaqa

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Politics ‘I don’t see white people here’: Malatji laments lack of diversity in the ANCYL
News FlySafair strike drags on with more than 90% of pilots rejecting offer
News Bus brawl causes 6-car pileup, closes major Joburg highway
News Is Kunene’s political career over?
Weather Get your blankets out: Double cold snap to hit Gauteng this week

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp