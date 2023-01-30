EC police hunt for suspects involved in birthday party mass shooting

Citizen Reporter

Police in Kwazakhele in the Eastern Cape are searching for two gunmen believed to have opened fire on a birthday party on Sunday.

Preliminary investigations have revealed that a local homeowner was hosting his birthday on Sunday afternoon, when two unknown gunmen stormed the celebrations on Maqanda Street between 17:15 and 17:30.

Birthday celebration horror

The men opened fire, randomly targeting guests.

“Seven people (three women and four men) were shot dead while another four people (two women and two men) who survived the onslaught are currently being treated for gunshot wounds in hospital.

One of the victims has since succumbed to his wounds, bringing the total number of deceased to eight. The owner of the house was among the deceased,” said police.

Police’s Colonel Priscilla Naidu says officers need help to identify victims and tracing their next of kin.

The Provincial Organised Crime Investigation unit are investigating eight counts of murder and three cases of attempted murder.

Provincial Commissioner Lieutenant General Nomthetheleli Mene condemned the killings as cowardice and a blatant disregard for human life.

Mene has since ordered the team of investigators to track and trace the perpetrators in the quickest time possible.

She also appealed to the community to ‘ come forward with any information, warning residents not to harbour the criminals.

“These victims were killed by criminals and we will not rest until we find out what happened and who was responsible for these callous and cold blooded attack on these unsuspecting victims,” Mene said.

Police Minister General Bheki Cele and the South African Police Service National Commissioner General Fannie Masemola are expected to lead a delegation of various experts within the organisation to the crime scene later today (Monday, 30 January.)

Compiled by Narissa Subramoney

