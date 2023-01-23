One person dead, another shot in the head in two KZN shooting incidents

Citizen Reporter

The South African Police Service (Saps) is investigating a shooting incident after one person was killed in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal (KZN).

The incident took place on Sydney Road near Blake Road in Umbilo, where a man was declared dead on the scene around 8am on Monday.

“ALS Paramedics Medical Services arrived at the scene to find various security companies already on the scene. A male believed to be in his [40s] was found lying next to his vehicle with multiple gunshot wounds to his body,” ALS Paramedics Medical Services said in a Facebook post.

ALSO READ: Four killed in KZN South Coast drive-by shooting

“He was assessed by Advanced Life Support Paramedics, however, he had sustained fatal injuries and there was nothing more paramedics could do for him.”

The motive behind the shooting is unclear.

“At this stage, the events leading up to the shooting are unknown, however, Saps was on the scene and will be investigating further.”

In another shooting in KZN, a man was shot in the head outside Standard Bank on Wick Street in Verulam on Monday morning.

The man was also robbed of an undisclosed amount of cash.

“The Reaction Unit South Africa [RUSA] operations centre received multiple calls from businesses and the public from 9.17am, reporting a shooting in progress.

“All available reaction officers were dispatched to the location and on arrival discovered the victim lying on the pavement bleeding from a gunshot wound to his head. RUSA medics stabilised him on scene before expediting him to hospital in a critical condition,” RUSA said.

READ MORE: Man shot in drive-by shooting outside popular Durban bakery

The victim and his colleague were accosted by by two armed men as they were about to enter the bank, according to witnesses.

“One of the suspects fired two shots and stole two bags of cash before fleeing in their getaway vehicle.

“Some witnesses reported that either a black VW Golf or silver Toyota Corolla with an ND registration was used by the robbers. The second victim was not injured.”

Picture: Reaction Unit South Africa (RUSA)

Picture: Reaction Unit South Africa (RUSA)

Gugulethu shooting

Meanwhile, three men were shot and killed in Gugulethu in Western Cape on Sunday evening.

According to provincial Saps, armed suspects opened fire on the victims, who were travelling in the area.

Murder investigations have since been initiated.

“Reports from the scene indicate the vehicle, in which the deceased persons were travelling in, had just entered NY6 at approximately 5:50pm when it came under fire from unknown gunmen who later fled in another vehicle. Numerous shots were fired at the vehicle wounding all occupants,” police spokesperson – Brigadier Novela Potelwa said in a statement.

“Two of the victims died on the scene while a third one died later in hospital after sustaining serious gunshot wounds from the shooting incident. The motive for the shooting is yet to be determined with provincial detectives pursuing several leads as part of their investigation.”

NOW READ: Two people shot dead, three others wounded in Eldorado Park