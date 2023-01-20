Teen shot 17 times, mere hours before release of his matric results

Faizel Patel

Mere hours before the release of his matric results, a teenager was tragically gunned down in Cape Town.

It is understood that 18-year-old Wakeel Dreyer was at a tuckshop in Mitchells Plain on Thursday afternoon when he was shot 17 times in what is thought to be a gang-related shooting.

Shooting

Western Cape police said a group of men in a vehicle pulled up and began firing guns.

Warrant Officer Joseph Swartbooi, Western Cape police spokesperson, told The Citizen they found the boy’s body just after 4pm.

“Mitchells Plain police members attended a complaint on Thursday 19 January 2023. Upon arrival at the address in Palestina Street at around 16:35, they found the body of an 18-year-old male who sustained multiple gunshot wounds to his body.

“The victim was declared deceased on the scene by the medical personnel. The unknown suspects fled the scene and are yet to be arrested. The motive for the attack is yet to be determined,” Swartbooi said.

Swartbooi said the circumstances surrounding the shooting are under investigation.

Heartbreak

Dreyer’s mother, Lucinda Roberts, told News24 about the murder of her only child, who was due to receive his matric results at Beacon Hill High School on Friday.

Lucinda said she was shattered.

“When I got the news that he was killed, I immediately went to the scene and saw that his body was covered already. I then said, ‘No, that is not my son,’ in the hope that he would walk out of the shop.

“But then they lifted the sheet from his face, and I just burst out crying and screaming. How is this even possible? My son, my beautiful boy, is gone from this world so soon,” she said.

ALSO READ: Class of 2022: Get your matric results here

Matric pass rate

Meanwhile, the matric class of 2022 achieved a pass rate of 80.1%.

Minister of Basic Education Angie Motshekga announced the matric pass rate on Thursday.

ALSO READ: LISTEN: ‘The real 2022 matric pass rate is only 54.6%’ – DA