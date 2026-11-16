JUST IN: Eight men gunned down in vehicle as police probe KZN massacre

The motive for the shooting is being investigated.

Eight men have been found dead inside a bullet-riddled vehicle in Sweetwaters, outside Pietermaritzburg, as police launched an intensive investigation into the shocking mass shooting.

The shooting is believed to have occurred on Sunday night, 15 November 2026.

Police in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) have launched investigations into the murder of the eight people who were shot along the road at Mabane Section.

Shooting

Police spokesperson Colonel Robert Nethsiunda said officers responded to reports of a shooting and, when they arrived at the scene, they found a white seven-seater vehicle riddled with bullet holes.

“Inside the vehicle, police found eight men who had multiple gunshot wounds and were certified dead at the scene.

Motive

It has not been established how the incident happened, and police are collecting pieces of evidence to determine the possible motive of the killings and the identity of the suspects, Netshiunda said.

Netshiunda added that the deceased persons were yet to be identified and that further details will be provided once the scene has been processed.

Investigations are continuing.

Murder-suicide

Meanwhile, police are investigating an alleged murder-suicide after an Oudtshoorn police sergeant, 46, and his 40-year-old wife were found dead in their home in Toekomsrus in the early hours of Saturday morning.

The couple were discovered in their kitchen with gunshot wounds to their heads after police responded to reports of a shooting incident.

Investigation

Both were declared dead at the scene by medical personnel. The South African Police Service confirmed that a murder and inquest docket had been opened following the discovery.

A firearm found at the scene was seized as part of the investigation. Authorities have not released further details, and investigations into the circumstances surrounding the deaths are ongoing