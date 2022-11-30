Eskom power stations a hunting ground for criminals

Faizel Patel

Ailing parastatal Eskom has been plagued by a series of criminal incidents and sabotage at its power stations across the country.

And with no end to load shedding in sight, questions continue to be raised regarding the utility’s vulnerability to criminal elements.

Coal swapping

In the latest crime-related incident, a truck driver and his supervisor from a transport company subcontracted to haul coal to Eskom were arrested at the Matla Power Station on Monday.

Eskom spokesperson Sikonati Mantshantsha said the arrests took place after the truck driver was found to be in possession of subgrade coal destined for the facility.

“The coal swapping allegedly took place at a known illegal coal yard in the Mpumalanga area, prior to the delivery being made at the Matla Power Station.

“The specialist team of investigators contracted to Eskom to investigate coal, diesel and fuel oil theft cases, detected the truck as it entered and left the illegal coal yard heading towards the power station, where it was stopped,” Mantshantsha said.

He said during questioning, the truck driver admitted to offloading the ‘good-quality’ coal he had received from the Arthur Taylor Colliery, located in Mpumalanga.

“He further alleged that he was acting on the instructions of his supervisor when he proceeded to the Rondebult coal yard to exchange the coal.

“The driver and his supervisor, employed by Ukusebenza Transport, were both placed under arrest and a criminal case with various charges opened with the South African Police Services.

“The truck and trailer with the stolen coal was also impounded. The suspects were remanded in custody until 13 December 2022 for a bail application,” Mantshantsha added.

Coal being exchanged has “a serious negative impact” on power plants and performance, but the black market for commodities and illegal coal yards and dumpsties are expanding “at a rapid rate”.

This, Mantshantsha said, was owed to the “lag in law enforcement”, as well as high levels of corruption and collusion.

“Eskom loses billions of rand due to the misappropriation of coal and similar commodities, which directly affects production,” he explained.

Diesel stolen

Meanwhile, on Monday, two guards employed by a security company contracted by Eskom were arrested for allegedly stealing nearly 6 000 litres of diesel worth over from the Port Rex Power Station in East London.

The stolen diesel is valued at approximately R145 930.07.

Coal theft

Camden

Last week, a contractor working at the Camden Power Station was arrested after he was positively linked to an incident of sabotage, and in two separate incidents, truck drivers delivering coal to Camden and Kendal power stations were also arrested.

Eskom said two other truck drivers were arrested at the same power station while in possession of stolen coal two weeks ago.

Kendel

Earlier this month two truck drivers contracted to Eskom were also nabbed trying to make off with two truckloads of coal at the Kendal Power Station.

Eskom said while the truck drivers insisted the trucks were empty, but the security team searched the vehicles and found the stolen coal in the trailers.

Sabotage

Also in November, a saboteur contractor was arrested at Eskom’s Camden Power Station

Eskom said the perpetrator confessed that he intentionally removed an oil plug, causing burners to trip repeatedly

Eskom said the perpetrator was employed by a maintenance company working at the power station.

Criminal elements

While there are concerns about the number of criminal incidents, Eskom said the arrests are a significant step in rooting out criminals at the utility.

“It also confirms the extent of criminality and prevalence of organised crimes affecting the organisation. Eskom has discovered through investigations that the control processes are deliberately bypassed by the criminal employees of the mines, transporters and Eskom alike.”

Advocate Karen Pillay, General Manager for Security at Eskom, said the state-owned enterprise would pursue criminal elements to ensure that justice is served.

“It is a clear demonstration of our determination deal with criminality within Eskom.”

Eskom said it would provide the required support to the Saps and the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) to ensure that the suspects are successfully prosecuted, and that stiff sanctions are meted out, to deter other would-be offenders.

