Eskom says ‘not aware’ of state security’s request for vetting information about De Ruyter

Citizen Reporter

Eskom has denied any knowledge of the state security agency’s request for documentation for the vetting process of CEO Andre de Ruyter dating back to June.

The power utility was responding to Deputy Minister in the Presidency for State Security Zizi Kodwa, who denied the SSA could not complete the vetting process of senior Eskom officials.

The Standing Committee on Public Accounts (Scopa) on Wednesday met with the Minister in the Presidency Mondli Gungubele and Kodwa on the vetting of Eskom officials.

ALSO READ: Jury out on De Ruyter’s exit

According to a parliamentary statement, while Eskom indicated last month that the vetting of 100 employees, including De Ruyter, had not taken place, Scopa heard today that the delay in the vetting of the CEO arose because “he had not complied with submissions that are due to the State Security Agency (SSA) for the purposes of vetting”.

It was then agreed that Scopa chairperson Mkhuleko Hlengwa would write to the Eskom Board and the De Ruyter seeking clarification on the matters raised by SSA.

“The committee will seek an explanation as to why the CEO has not complied, if he has not complied. The committee takes a dim view on negotiations around vetting, because it is a statutory requirement, as decided by Cabinet. It is the committee’s view that those who refuse vetting should exit the public service.”

Eskom not aware of SSA request

In a statement on Wednesday, Eskom spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha said the power utility was not aware of any request by the State Security Agency for any documentation for the vetting process of De Ruyter dating back to June.

“Only in October 2022 did Eskom receive the vetting documents (Z204 forms) for processing by the CEO- who has been in this position since January 2020 – and other executives,” said Mantshantsha.

ALSO READ: De Ruyter ‘not qualified or experienced enough to pull Eskom out of this mess’

“Eskom has been updating parliament on the delays in this process regularly over the past three years. It is therefore inaccurate to claim Eskom has delayed the vetting process of its executives.

“Since the receipt of this form the vetting process for the executive team has commenced in earnest, and Eskom will do everything possible to complete this process as soon as possible.”

Compiled by Vhahangwele Nemakonde