Eswatini man arrested after illicit cigarettes worth R17.4m found in water tanks

A truck was stopped by police officers and found with 12 water tanks that were stuffed with illicit cigarettes

A 43-year-old man was arrested after being caught transporting illicit cigarettes hidden in water tanks. The cigarettes are estimated to be worth R17.4 million.

The arrest took place in Sundra, Mpumalanga, at around 10pm on Friday night.

12 water tanks filled with cigarettes

After receiving a tip-off, police in Delmas, with the assistance of the Sundra Police Station and private security companies, were on the lookout for a truck carrying water tanks.

“Police spotted a truck with two trailers in Sundra and stopped it. The load consisted of twelve 5 000-litre water tanks.

“Upon further investigation, members found that the tanks were stocked to capacity with different brands of cartons of illicit cigarettes,” the police statement said.

Police stopped a truck carrying 12 water tanks after being tipped off about illicit cigarettes being transported. Picture: Supplied/Saps

A total of 25 pallets of illicit cigarettes, with an estimated street value worth R17.4 million, were recovered.

The suspect, who is an Eswatini national, was arrested for possession of illicit goods. He will appear at the Delmas District Court on Monday.

Three arrested after being caught in stolen car with unlicensed firearm

Meanwhile, three suspects were arrested in Athlone, Western Cape, on Saturday night after they were found to be in possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition.

The car they were driving was also reported stolen in August.

The suspects were caught after they drove at high speed past police officers.

“The members were busy with patrols on Jakes Gerwel Drive, in Athlone, on Saturday night, when a white Toyota Camry drove past them at a high speed. Members pursued the vehicle and pulled it over at the corner of Jakes Gerwel Drive and Klipfontein Road.

“Upon searching the vehicle, the members found a firearm with 43 rounds of ammunition inside the vehicle. The occupants in the vehicle failed to give an account of the firearm. Investigation revealed that the vehicle was stolen in Lansdowne in August 2025,” police said in a statement.

The men will appear in the Athlone Magistrate’s Court and face charges of possession of a stolen vehicle as well as possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition.

