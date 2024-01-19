Fake cops rob on-duty policeman

On Thursday a policeman on duty was robbed of his gun and cellphone during a business robbery on Ramiah Drive in Metcalf – Kwazulu-Natal.

The cop was responding to a call about a fake warrant in a car sales shop. Upon arrival he was instead robbed along with several other security officers working at the dealership.

Robber cop, bad cop

A group of robbers two of which were women,robbed a car dealership on Thursday under the pretence of having a warrant. The suspects were all dressed in police uniforms.

An employee, untrusting of the suspects called the South African Police Services (Saps) in Tongaat to verify the warrant.

One policeman responded, however when he got to the dealership, he, along with other security officers working at the dealership were robbed of their firearms. The criminals did not end by taking his Z88 pistol, they also took his state cellphone.

Just before flooding the scene, the suspects stole an undisclosed amount of cash and went on to escape in two Ford Ranger bakkies.

Private cop for back-up

Saps requested for Reaction Unit South Africa (RUSA) back-up and asked the unit to track the two bakkies using their air support team.

According to the RUSA, the robbers had their own firearms.

“There were at least 11 suspects, maybe more and each had their own firearm. The suspects had several 9mm pistols and several rifles,” said the officer.

The suspects were not apprehended, however RUSA did conduct a search, which unfortunately did not yield any results.

“A search was conducted for the suspects, but it was called off early by the helicopter crew because it started to rain, affecting the visibility,” said RUSA Spokesperson Prem Balram.

Fortunately, no one was harmed during the robbery.

