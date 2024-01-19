Guns for hire: Alleged hitman nabbed with firearms in Durban

Police seized two firearms, an AK 47 assault rifle and pistol, as well as 38 rounds of ammunition and two magazines.

KwaZulu-Natal police have arrested an alleged hit man who was reportedly leasing out firearms to criminals.

The man was handcuffed during an intelligence driven operation conducted by the King Cetshwayo District Task Team in the early hours of Thursday.

Police spokesperson Constable Thenjiswa Ngcobo said the 41-year-old man was arrested after he was found in possession of firearms.

“Police officers received information about a man who was in possession of firearms. The team proceeded to the man’s place of residence at Ndindima area which is outside Esikhaleni. A search was conducted and two firearms, an AK 47 assault rifle and pistol, as well as 38 rounds of ammunition and two magazines were found hidden in the bedroom.”

Hitman

Ngcobo said the man was arrested and charged for unlawful possession of firearms and ammunition.

“The recovered firearms will be subjected to ballistic testing to ascertain if they were used in the commission of any crime in the country. Further investigation revealed that the suspect was an alleged hitman before he was wheelchair-bound.

“It is suspected that he was running a business of leasing out firearms to criminals. The investigations are still on-going. The suspect will appear at Esikhaleni Magistrate’s Court on Friday, 19 January,” Ngcobo said.

Family murdered

Meanwhile, KwaZulu-Natal police have launched a search for suspects in connection with the murder of five family members who were bludgeoned to death with an axe.

The family’s bodies were found inside a house at Mgodini area in Edendale, Pietermaritzburg on Tuesday.

Police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said a family member alerted police after making the grim discovery at the home.

“The family member had gone for a visit and knocked several times at the door without a response on Wednesday afternoon. When officers arrived at the scene, five bodies [those of] – an 85-year-old woman, her 45-year-old daughter and her three children, 11-year-old twins and another one aged nine years old – were found lying on the floor.

“A blood-stained axe was found at the scene. The motive of the killings is unknown at this stage,” Netshiunda said.

Netshiunda appealed to anyone who might have information which may assist in the investigation or about the whereabouts of the suspects to contact the nearest police station or call the crime stop number 08600 10111.

