Police nab fake security guards with AK-47s and live ammunition

Witbank police have arrested two fake security guards with high calibre weapons in Witbank.

It is understood police were patrolling an area called Siyanqoba when they spotted a suspicious white Toyota Etios which overtook them at high speed.

Police said the vehicle had no number plates, both in front and at the back.

Chase

Spokesperson Colonel Donald Mdhluli said officers followed the car and ordered it to stop.

“The car as well as the two occupants were searched which resulted in the discovery of two magazines with ammunition for a rifle. Further than that, two AK-47 rifles and four ZM rifles were found inside the said vehicle. The number of live rounds found is about 136.

“The two men identified themselves as security guards, however, that did not deter the members from apprehending them as it is prohibited to be in possession of some of the firearms they had. The pair was then locked up and charged accordingly. The recovered items were seized by the police for further investigation,” Mdhluli said.

Expired licences

Mdhluli said preliminary investigations revealed that the licences for four rifles (excluding the two AK-47 rifles) had already expired.

“This made police to believe that the guards were unlawfully in possession of unlicensed firearms with ammunition and the suspects were also in possession of prohibited firearms with reference to the AK-47 rifles.

“As part of the ongoing probe, the confiscated firearms will undergo ballistic testing to determine whether they were not used previously in the commission of crime. The results thereof may lead to more charges added against the suspects,” Mdhluli said.

Court appearance

Mdhluli added that the suspects, aged 32 and 46, appeared at the eMalahleni Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday.

Meanwhile the Provincial Commissioner of the Saps in Mpumalanga, Lieutenant General Semakaleng Daphney Manamela applaud officers for the arrest.

