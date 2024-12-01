Hendrina farm attack: Man found dead under canopy, wife kidnapped in Nelspruit

In a shocking discovery, this was not the only body discovered at the crime scene.

A brutal farm attack that resulted in the murder of a man and the kidnapping of his wife on Thursday night, has shocked the local community in Hendrina in Mpumalanga.

The farm ambush also involved a robbery, kidnapping and rape.

According to police reports, the discovery began when the victim’s employer noticed he had not reported to work.

A concerned neighbour investigated and made the grim discovery, immediately notifying the police.

Shocking Hendrina farm attack

South African Police Services (Saps) spokesperson Brigadier Donald Mdhluli said following the neighbour’s grim discovery of the man’s body, the police were dispatched to the scene, where they found the victim’s body laying “under a canopy with no sign of life”.

In a shocking discovery, this was not the only body discovered at the crime scene.

“An older man was also found inside a vehicle on the property,” Mdhluli added.

ALSO READ: Two parolees previously convicted of rape sentenced again for same crime

Kidnapped wife found and dropped off in a different location

According to police reports, the incident with the male victim found under a canopy involved a robbery where multiple items were stolen. Among the stolen items were four mobile phones, which were subsequently recovered.

“It has been confirmed that a robbery was committed, during which the suspects stole various items including mobile phones before fleeing the scene.”

Meanwhile, the victim’s wife was kidnapped and later dropped off at Embalenhle, approximately 116km away from Hendrina.

“Further details regarding this tragic incident will be communicated in due course,” Mdhluli added.

The suspects remain at large, with police investigations continuing.

ALSO READ: Gauteng crime stats: 7 202 of 22 243 arrests involve undocumented foreigners

Incident under investigation

Major General (Dr) ZM Mkhwanazi, Acting Provincial Commissioner of SAPS in Mpumalanga, assured the public of the police’s commitment to bringing the perpetrators to justice swiftly.

According to the police spokesperson the incident remained under investigation.

“Police urge anyone with information that may assist in apprehending the suspects to call the Crime Stop number at 08600 10111 or send information via MySaps App. All information received will be treated as confidential, and callers may choose to remain anonymous,” Mdhluli stated.

NOW READ: ‘Every day about 3 people are killed’: Small town of Willowvale marches against crime [VIDEO]