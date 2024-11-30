Four men sentenced to 48 years each for murder and robbery in Northern Cape

The Northern Cape Provincial Management has welcomed the sentencing of four men for the killing of Khalil Ghazy.

The four men have been sentenced to lengthy prison terms for the brutal murder of Ghazy, a 38-year-old victim of a violent robbery outside the Kekkel en Kraai shop in Springbok on 1 February 2023.

The Springbok High Court handed down substantial sentences to the four suspects on Thursday.

Brothers involved in murder case

The perpetrators were two brothers, Rapaleng Brooks, 27, and Ditiro Brooks, 28, along with Ohentse Bless 34 and Stahls Mokoding, 42.

All members of the group were each sentenced to 25 years for murder, 18 years for robbery and 5 years for illegal possession of ammunition and a firearm.

The sentences will run concurrently.

Victim robbed and murdered

According to police reports, the incident occurred around 10am when Ghazy was exiting his vehicle outside the shop.

Police spokesperson Colonel Cherelle Ehlers said four suspects accosted the deceased and robbed him of a significant amount of cash.

Ehers said when the victim attempted to resist, he was fatally shot.

Six suspects cut down to four

It was reported that investigators mounted a comprehensive investigation that led to the recovery of the stolen money, firearms and ammunition.

Initially, six suspects were apprehended, but charges were withdrawn against one.

Additionally, one other suspect died during the legal process.

Ehlers said a Detective Captain Harold McNeil was praised for his meticulous investigation that ultimately brought the perpetrators to justice.

