Father fights off armed carjackers, killing one as second suspect arrested

The father and his two children were reversing out of their driveway when unknown suspects accosted them.

What began as a family reversing out of their driveway quickly turned into a gun battle, leaving one suspected carjacker dead and another behind bars after police tracked him down in KwaDabeka weeks later.

On Sunday, police in Pinetown arrested a 35-year-old suspect for attempted carjacking, attempted murder, as well as possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition.

Attempted car-jacking

Police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Paul Magwaza said Pinetown detectives were investigating a case of attempted carjacking and three counts of attempted murder, which reportedly happened on Friday, 09 October 2026 at Lee Place.

“It is reported that on the day of the incident, a father and his two children were reversing out of their driveway when unknown suspects alighted from the vehicle behind them. One of the suspects allegedly started firing shots towards the father, who returned fire and fatally wounded one suspect.”

Arrest

Magwaza said further investigation and information led Pinetown detectives to KwaDabeka, where they arrested the suspect.

He said the suspect was found in possession of an unlicensed firearm and 14 rounds of ammunition.

“The suspect was charged with attempted carjacking, three counts of attempted murder, as well as possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition.”

The suspect is expected to appear at the Pinetown Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday.

Deadly road rage

Meanwhile, a 56-year-old motorist was allegedly stabbed to death in a suspected road rage incident in Gqeberha, prompting a murder investigation by police.

The victim, who was driving a white Honda Accord, reportedly became involved in an altercation with the driver of a blue or silver SUV on Circular Drive in Lorraine on Friday night.

After being stabbed, he attempted to continue driving but lost control of his vehicle and crashed into a wall. He died at the scene.

Police are searching for the SUV driver and have appealed to witnesses or anyone with information to come forward