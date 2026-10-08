Five held and guns seized after drug busts

Five suspects have been arrested for the alleged manufacture of mandrax in two separate drug busts in different provinces days apart.

Five suspects have been arrested for the alleged manufacture of mandrax in two separate drug busts, in different provinces, days apart.

Four suspects are expected to appear before the Brits Magistrate’s Court soon following the discovery of a mandrax drug lab in the Hartbeespoortdam area on Tuesday.

Mandrax lab discovered in Hartbeespoortdam as four arrested

South African Police Service (Saps) provincial spokesperson Colonel Adéle Myburgh said four suspects were arrested and four firearms, a rifle and three handguns were seized following an intelligence-driven operation at a plot in Scheerpoort, close to Hartbeespoortdam.

Myburgh said Hartbeespoortdam Saps crime prevention members received information regarding suspected illegal activities at the property.

“On arrival at the address this morning, members found three females and one male.

“A search of the premises uncovered what appeared to be a drug laboratory, with processed drugs, a drug production mixture and equipment allegedly used in the manufacturing of drugs.

“The four suspects, a 39-yearold Zimbabwean male and three females aged between 23 and 29 years old, were arrested and charged with possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition, as well as dealing and manufacturing of drugs,” she said.

TMPD drug unit members arrested female suspect for possession and dealing

Over the weekend, Tshwane Metro Police (TMPD) drug unit members arrested a 44-year-old female suspect for possession of and dealing in drugs after a tip-off regarding a suspicious package she received from an unknown person in Bosman on Sunday.

TMPD spokesperson Colonel Isaac Mahamba said on Sunday the drug unit members a located the female matching the description that led to the discovery of a package containing more than 100 tablets of Mandrax in her possession.

“The suspect informed the members she was about to deliver the package to the Kgosi Mampuru Correctional Centre.

“She was arrested and detained at the local police station for further investigation and a court appearance,” he added.

Last week, there were 2 506 arrests for alleged possession of drugs and 219 suspects were arrested for alleged dealing in drugs during Operation Shanela.

Operation Shanela

Saps spokesperson Colonel Amanda van Wyk said the arrests form part of operations over the past seven days.

“In total, police arrested 14 581 suspects nationwide, while detectives traced and arrested 1 811 wanted suspects linked to serious and violent crimes,” she added.

Van Wyk said police confiscated 110 unlicensed firearms and 59 stolen and hijacked vehicles were recovered.