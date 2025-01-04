Foreign nationals bust for possession of abalone worth millions

Police received information about an illegal abalone operating plant at Neave Township in Gqeberha.

Abalone, or perlemoen as we call it here in South Africa, is the name for a group of large, flat sea snails of the genus Haliotis. Picture: Saps

Two foreign nationals have been arrested for possession of abalone worth more than R4.4 million.

The suspected aged 34 and 47 were apprehended by the Gqeberha Serious Organised Crime Investigation of the Hawks in joint efforts with other law enforcement agencies this week.

Abalone, or perlemoen as it’s called in South Africa, is the name for a group of large, flat sea snails of the genus Haliotis.

Arrest

Police spokesperson Warrant Officer Ndiphiwe Mhlakuvana said the team received information about an illegal abalone operating plant at Neave Township in Gqeberha.

“The team swiftly responded. On their arrival at the plant, two foreign nationals were inside busy drying, processing, and properly organising the abalone.

Inside the premises, 10 510 wet and dry abalone units weighing 1 061 kilograms to the value of more than R4.4 million were seized.”

ALSO READ: WATCH: Police probe sergeant for failing to charge alleged drunk woman

Equipment

Mhlakuvana said officers also seized equipment, including cooking pots, gas tanks, industrial fans, cell phones and a notebook containing weights among other items.

“The suspects were arrested on the spot and charged accordingly. Both suspects are due to appear before New Bright Magistrate’s court on 6 January 2025.”

The acting provincial head of the Hawks Brigadier Fernando Luis expressed his gratitude to the joint team for successfully uncovering the clandestine abalone plant and the arrest of suspects for contravention of the Marine Living Resources Act, 18 of 1998.

Stolen BMW seized

Earlier this week, a 40-year-old foreign national was arrested en route to Zimbabwe for being in possession of a suspected stolen 2023 BMW G70 7 Series valued at over R2 million.

The man was handcuffed at the Beitbridge border post while trying to cross into Zimbabwe.

According to the South African Police Service (SAPS), the foreign national presented a South African passport at the border which it suggested was fake.

Further suspicions arose when the suspect claimed that the vehicle’s ‘real owner’ was due to arrive in South Africa on 1 January 2025.

The foreign national was charged with possession of a suspected stolen vehicle and providing fraudulent documents to SAPS.

ALSO READ: Foreign national nabbed after trying to smuggle R2m BMW into Zimbabwe