Foreign nation nabbed after trying to smuggle R2m BMW into Zimbabwe

The foreign national presented an alleged fake South African passport at the border.

The man was handcuffed at the Beitbridge border post while trying to cross into Zimbabwe. Picture: Saps

A 40-year-old foreign national has been arrested en route to Zimbabwe for being in possession of a suspected stolen 2023 BMW G70 7 Series valued at over R2 million.

The man was handcuffed at the Beitbridge border post while trying to cross into Zimbabwe on Sunday.

According to the South African Police Service (SAPS), the foreign national presented a South African passport at the border which it suggested was fake.

“Further suspicions arose when the suspect claimed that the vehicle’s ‘real owner’ was due to arrive in South Africa on 1 January 2025.

“The suspect was charged with possession of a suspected stolen vehicle and providing fraudulent documents to SAPS.

“The BMW was seized, and the individual is expected to appear in the Musina Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday, 3 January 2025,” Police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Stephen Thakeng said.

Thakeng said preliminary investigations revealed that the luxury vehicle is wanted by a South African bank.

Arrest

Provincial Commissioner of Limpopo, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe, commended the officers for their vigilance during the Festive Season operations.

“The arrest demonstrates the effectiveness of having more boots on the ground during this busy period.

“This successful operation shows our commitment to ensuring criminals are brought to book to face the full might of the law,” Hadebe said.

Hadebe added that the incident underscores the importance of thorough checks at South Africa’s borders to curb criminal activities.

Cross-border theft

In July, a Mercedes-Benz stolen in Gauteng was recovered just before crossing the Beitbridge border post.

According to Police spokesperson Colonel Malesela Ledwaba, the new Mercedes-Benz owner was a 36-year-old man.

He was asked to provide his driver’s licence, identity document and proof of ownership of the vehicle, but failed to do so.

The Mercedes-Benz was searched and police discovered three different number plates with Gauteng province registrations.

Stolen bakkie

A month later, a 32-year-old man was arrested at the Beitbridge border for being in possession of a stolen Toyota Prado.

The car, worth R900 000, was reported stolen in Pretoria.

The police’s anti-smuggling task team in Limpopo received a tip-off that the vehicle was about to be smuggled into Zimbabwe.

