WATCH: Police probe sergeant for failing to charge alleged drunk woman

In the video the woman claimed she was an "international lawyer" which may have spooked the police officer.

A South African Police Services (Saps) sergeant who was filmed arguing with an allegedly drunk woman is under investigation for failing to charge the individual.

It is understood the incident happened at the Pretoria Central police station this week

@punkyz5 They wanted to mess with the wrong girl unfortunately i know the law…. Yes it my car but not the one driving😂😂😂 they will never forget me!!!! Even the Captain wad like you not wrong Zama just go home n please dont post the videos and i just did ♬ original sound – Miss Bhengu 🇿🇦❤️

“International lawyer”

In the video, which has since gone viral on TikTok, the woman can be heard telling a policewoman that she is an “international lawyer” before continuing with her rant and saying that the police station will be “closed down.”

It’s unclear if this spooked the officer into releasing her.

“I’m an international lawyer. You don’t even have a name tag on, but, still, you are arresting me.”

The woman seemed apologetic for the rant and later in the video said people need to “respect each other.”

“We need to love each other, we’re humans at the end of the day. I am your sister.”

Investigations

Police said the video of the sergeant exchanging words with the alleged drunk woman was brought to the attention of the station management under the leadership of Brigadier [Hlengani] Mashaba.

“Immediate action was taken against the sergeant who has been moved away from the front service to administrative duties.

“A preliminary report from an internal investigation revealed that while performing crime prevention duties within the precinct, the sergeant and her crew came across a person drinking alcohol inside their vehicle which constitutes an offence of public drinking.

“The suspect was brought to the police station in a police vehicle. However, the sergeant did not register a case or follow any detention protocols.

“The sergeant and the alleged suspect exchanged words in the Community Service Centre. The alleged suspect was eventually released without being charged,“ Saps said.

Saps has urged the public to report any dissatisfaction with the service received from officers at the Saps Service Complaints Centre.

