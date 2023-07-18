Four former prisoners rearrested for suspected housebreaking and theft

By Devina Haripersad

Four former prisoners, who were recently released on parole, have been re-apprehended by the Standerton Police in Mpumalanga, South Africa after they were found in possession of items believed to have been stolen during a housebreaking.

According to police reports, the housebreaking occurred in a shop in Standerton on Saturday night, 15 July 2023. The swift action taken by the police, in collaboration with other stakeholders, led to their rearrest.

ALSO READ: High-profile ‘holding cell’? Why Dr Nandipha Magudumana is in prison hospital

Search and Arrest

Police spokesperson, Brigadier Selvy Mohlala, said Standerton Police, in conjunction with other stakeholders, launched an extensive search operation following the housebreaking incident. “The collective efforts of law enforcement officials paid off when they received crucial information leading them to a specific house.

“Upon further investigation, authorities discovered the four suspects, aged between 32 and 36, in possession of suspected stolen items.

“Additionally, loose dagga (marijuana) was found in their possession, further complicating their legal situation,” Mohlala confirmed.

Parolee Status

The investigation revealed the apprehended individuals had been granted parole just a month prior, in June 2023.

Given the rise in burglary cases reported in the Standerton area, investigators have not ruled out the possibility of the suspects’ involvement in other criminal activities.

“The ongoing probe will extend beyond housebreakings to determine if the arrested parolees may be connected to additional offenses,” Mohlala said.

ALSO READ: Justice Department’s DG used prison guards for personal security – report

The four suspects are scheduled to appear in the Standerton Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday, 19 July., where they will face charges related to housebreaking, theft, and the possession of suspected stolen properties.

The Provincial Commissioner of the South African Police Service (SAPS) in Mpumalanga, Lieutenant General Semakaleng Daphney Manamela, expressed satisfaction with the arrest and praised the strong collaboration between the police and other stakeholders in Standerton.

The Commissioner emphasized the importance of promptly apprehending parolees who violate the conditions of their release.

Lieutenant General Manamela also highlighted the troubling trend of some parolees seeing their release as an opportunity to engage in criminal activities. She issued a stern warning that such behaviour would not be tolerated.