Eskom employee and truck driver nabbed for stealing electricity generating fuel

By Faizel Patel

A 36-year-old Eskom employee and a 41-year-old female truck driver have been arrested in connection with the theft of heavy fuel oil worth over R1 million.

The duo who have since appeared in the Kriel Magistrate’s Court on a charge of theft and fraud were arrested on Wednesday, 19 July.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe said the pair allegedly worked together to defraud Eskom.

“Eskom employee Sphiwe Sindane and Loveless Mabaso, a truck driver attached to a company subcontracted to supply heavy fuel oil to Eskom, were arrested for failing to deliver the oil to Matla Power Station in Mpumalanga.

“It’s alleged that the pair sold and delivered the fuel oil to someone known to them and later submitted a fraudulent invoice to Eskom claiming to have delivered the fuel. Eskom suffered a loss of R1 million,” said Mathe.

ALSO READ: ‘Mutual agreement’: Jan Oberholzer resigns from Eskom

Eskom crimes

According to Eskom, heavy fuel oil is instrumental in the production of electricity.

Mathe said an investigation by the Priority Committee on Security Energy led to the pair’s arrest.

“Since its establishment by national Saps commissioner General Fannie Masemola on 1 April 2022 to date, the Priority Committee is currently investigating 1 586 Eskom related cases. So far, 126 arrests have been made.

“One billion rand of items have been recovered thus far, which include 42 firearms, 83 x loads of coal by 33-ton trucks and mining machinery,” said Mathe.

Hillbrow suspects nabbed

Meanwhile, a multidisciplinary team comprising of National Crime Intelligence, Saps, Gauteng Highway Patrol and several other law enforcement agencies arrested seven suspects and recovered illegal firearms in Orange Grove, Norwood, on Thursday.

According to Hawks spokesperson Colonel Katlego Mogale, the suspects, aged between 18 and 33, are allegedly linked to a spree of armed robberies and murders that occurred in Hillbrow and the Joburg CBD.

ALSO READ: Seven men linked to Hillbrow armed robberies and murders arrested