Man allegedly butchers ex’s lover, dumps him in river

The suspect and the deceased got into an argument when the suspect found the other man at his ex-girlfriend's home.

Police have retrieved a mutilated body from a river in the North West.

The corpse, missing limbs and other extremities, is believed to be that of a man caught in a love triangle.

A 40-year-old man was arrested on Thursday in connection with the murder after community members described his suspicious activities.

Chopped off man’s legs

The deceased and the arrested suspect are believed to have gotten into an argument when the latter went looking for his ex-girlfriend at her house in Christiana.

There he would find her new lover, whereafter he is believed to have stabbed the man to death before dragging him into nearby bushes.

ALSO READ: Man arrested for murder of e-hailing driver in Berea

In the covered area, he is alleged to have chopped off the man’s legs, as well as cut off his genitals.

While following up on a missing persons report made by the suspect’s ex-girlfriend, community members told police he was seen earlier pushing a wheelbarrow toward the river.

“Police divers were summoned to search for the victim. His upper body and a leg were retrieved from the river on Thursday,” confirmed North West police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Amanda Funani.

“A search continued on Friday and the parts that included a leg and the other parts were recovered,” Funani added.

The suspect is due in the Christiana Magistrate’s Court on Monday.

Police searching for Welkom suspect

Meanwhile, police are still searching for two suspects linked with the murder of a 39-year-old foreign national in Welkom.

ALSO READ: Suspect arrested wearing murdered Free State teacher’s clothes

The man was found dead at roughly 7pm on Wednesday evening having sustained three gunshot wounds

“No arrests have been made as yet and circumstances surrounding the murder are still being investigated,” confirmed Free State police spokesperson Lorraine Earle.

Members of the public who may have any information on the incident are asked to contact the nearest police station.