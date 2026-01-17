Four suspects dead in a shootout with police in Woodlands

Seven more suspects were arrested with injuries and five are on the run.

Four suspects have been shot dead in a shootout with police in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN).

The gun battle with officers occurred at Woodlands in Montclair, south of Durban, on Friday afternoon, 16 January 2026.

Shootout

Police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said officers received information on the whereabouts of suspects wanted for business robberies in and around the eThekwini District, including the robbery of a jewellery store in Tongaat on Thursday.

“When police arrived at a private residence on Glanville Road, which doubles up as a rental home, there was an exchange of gunfire between the suspects and police officers.

“During the shootout, four suspects were shot and fatally wounded. Seven more suspects were arrested with injuries. Three firearms were recovered, and a search is ongoing for at least five suspects who narrowly evaded arrest,” Netshiunda said.

Netshiunda added that arrested suspects will be under police guard at the hospital and will be taken to court when fit to do so.

Wanted suspects

Earlier this month, five suspects wanted in connection with cases of murder, attempted murder, including attempted murder of police officers, and house robberies were fatally wounded in a shootout with police in KZN.

The gun battle took place at Bester Area 10 in Inanda in the early hours of Thursday morning.

Gun battle

Netshiunda said the suspects have been wreaking havoc in Inanda and the surrounding areas.

“At the end of November 2025, the suspects attempted to kill police officers by shooting at them, and they have been elusive since. On Thursday morning, police received information about their whereabouts, and the intelligence was operationalised.

“To protect themselves and those in the vicinity of the house, police returned fire, and during the shootout, five suspects were fatally wounded. Four firearms were recovered,” Netshiunda said.

Netshiunda said no police officer was injured during the shootout.

