Five suspects shot dead in gun battle with KZN police

Five suspects have been killed in a shootout with police in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN).

It is understood that the gun battle occurred at Bester in Inanda on Thursday morning, 8 January 2026.

Police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said officers are attending to the scene.

Wanted

It is understood that the suspects were wanted for murder, attempted murder and armed robbery.

Officers have also recovered weapons at the scene.

KZN Police shootouts

This is the third police shootout with suspects this week.

On Wednesday, 7 January 2026, two suspects who were wanted in connection with the shooting of four people, which left two dead and one injured in Ezimangweni in Inanda, were killed in a shootout with officers in KZN.

The gun battle at Amaoti in Inanda followed a deadly confrontation on Tuesday night when four people were shot in Ezimangweni.

Netshiunda said officers had earlier arrested five suspects for the Ezimangweni murders, and they were found in possession of one firearm and a replica gun.

AK47 suspects

On Monday, 5 January 2026, two suspects brandishing high-calibre AK47 rifles were shot dead in an intense gun battle, also with KZN police.

KZN police spokesperson Captain Ntathu Ndlovu said the shooting took place in the Margate policing area in the Uvongo area.

“Two suspects were fatally wounded when they engaged police in a shootout.”

Ndlovu said police were acting on intelligence relating to individuals in possession of unlicensed firearms.

*This is a developing story

