Brothers jailed for Westbury shootings that killed police officer and another man

The Breda brothers killed two people and injured one during two different shooting incidents on the same day.

Two brothers from Westbury have been sentenced in connection with gang-related shooting incidents that killed two people, including a police officer.

Martin, 25, and Leon Breda, 27, were convicted of two counts of murder, six counts of attempted murder, unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition, and dealing in drugs.

Breda brothers sentenced for multiple charges

This week, the High Court in Pretoria handed each accused a life term for murder, seven years’ imprisonment for attempted murder, five years for unlawful possession of a firearm, two years for unlawful possession of ammunition, and four years for dealing in drugs.

One of the brothers was further sentenced to an additional life imprisonment for the murder of the police officer.

In addition, the court sentenced him to seven years’ imprisonment for each of the five counts of attempted murder, five years for unlawful possession of a firearm, and two years for unlawful possession of ammunition.

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Two killed in two separate gang-related shootings

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) regional spokesperson Magaboke Mohlatlole said the Breda brothers’ case stems from a 24 September 2023 incident, when they opened fire on a group of people gathered around a fire in Westbury, Johannesburg.

The rounds killed Cornely Hein and injured another person.

According to investigations by Warrant Officer Baloyi, Martin and Leon acted with an accomplice.

The shooting was linked to gang rivalry and competition over drug dealing between the Fast Guns and Varados gangs.

They launched another attack later that day, Mohlatlole said.

“Later that same day, while Warrant Officer David Morris of the South African Police Service Anti-Gang Unit was investigating the earlier murder, the second accused arrived at the scene with three unknown assailants and opened fire recklessly,” he said.

“The shooting resulted in the death of the police officer and attempts to murder several witnesses, including occupants of a police vehicle.”

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Suspects’ arrest

Acting on intelligence about the suspects’ whereabouts, police went to a flat on 15 October 2023, where they found the suspects in the company of others.

The officers discovered drugs at the premises during the arrest.

“In aggravation of sentence, senior state advocate Leswikane Mashabela submitted that gang-related murders are rife in Westbury,” Mohlatlole said.

“He further argued that the killing of a police officer warrants the harshest punishment, particularly as the shooting took place in front of the officer’s family, causing severe trauma to the children who witnessed the incident.”

The court found no substantial and compelling circumstances to deviate from the prescribed minimum sentences.

“The NPA continues to prosecute hundreds of such matters that affect the safety of communities and remains committed to ensuring justice for victims of crime,” Mohlatlole said.

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