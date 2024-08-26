Foreign national wanted for murder wounded in shootout with police in KZN

Police said the 52-year-old suspect has been hospitalized and is under police guard.

A foreign national who was for murder has been injured in a shootout with police in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) on Sunday.

It is believed the 52-year-old suspect was wanted for the murder which he allegedly committed at Esikhaleni in August last year.

Shootout

Police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said the suspect has been hospitalized and is under police guard.

“Police gathered intelligence that the suspect was hiding at a residence in Esikhaleni and when police entered his residence, the 52-year-old suspect fired several shots at the police. Police retaliated in attempts to neutralize the danger and during the shootout, the suspect was shot and wounded.

“No police officer was injured during the shootout. The suspect was found in possession of a firearm and ammunition. When physically fit, the suspect will be presented before court to face charges of murder, attempted murder of police officers and illegal possession of firearm and ammunition,” Netshiunda said.

Suspects killed

Last week, two men wanted for murder and robbery were killed in a shootout with police in KZN.

It is understood the gun battle took place at Thembeni, KwaDukuza, on Monday.

Netshiunda said law enforcement officials had been hunting down the suspects for a while having narrowly missed them before.

“When their vehicle stopped, two suspects got out of the vehicle and started shooting at the police and a shootout ensued. Two suspects were shot and fatally wounded in the shootout. A 41-year-old female driver was unharmed and duly arrested,” Netshiunda said.

Netshiunda said one firearm was found in the possession of the suspects.

“A police officer was saved by a bullet resistant vest after he was shot three times on the chest. He will be taken through the Employee Health and Wellness programmes for counselling.”

According to Netshiunda, preliminary investigations have revealed that the vehicle in which the suspects were travelling belonged to a police officer.

