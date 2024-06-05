Gang members terrorising Vosloorus arrested

The men were found with a host of allegedly stolen items as well as multiple illegal firearms and accompanying ammunition

Police have secured the arrest of four men linked to a widespread crime spree on Johannesburg’s East Rand.

Information compiled by detectives led police units and community members to the suspects’ location where authorities carried out the arrests early on Tuesday morning.

The men are allegedly connected to a series of murders, robberies and car hijackings. They were found with 18 cell phones, five laptops, two stolen televisions, eight pistols, two rifles and 23 rounds of ammunition.

“The suspects are believed to be part of a gang that has been terrorising the community of Vosloorus in Ekurhuleni.

“Three of the suspects are believed to be illegal immigrants after they failed to produce their identity documents during the time of the arrests,” Provincial police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Mavela Masondo said

Police expect more arrests to be made as their investigations progress.

Murder at Easter Sunday celebration

A woman was killed in Vosloorus on Easter Sunday following a robbery at a church celebration.

As per the Kathorus Mail, three men are alleged to have entered the premises of a hired venue in the early hours of 31 March.

Congregants were singing, reciting bible verses and preparing food when the attackers approached.

The pastor is said to have been shot in the hand while trying to close the door and a woman was shot in the shoulder while in the kitchen.

A suspect wearing pink is alleged to have shot and killed a 55-year-old congregant before robbing others of their cellphones.

Reports from the scene state that the assailants were only interested in the cellphones and did not ask for money or access to the vehicles present.

After threatening more violence against anyone who refused to hand over their phone, the suspects left the venue in their getaway vehicle. The congregants took the injured to a nearby hospital for treatment.